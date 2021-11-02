Sadly, sexual assault remains a serious problem in our country. According to data provided by The Center for Family Justice, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 6 men will be sexually abused over the course of their lifetime. Younger people are at higher risk of becoming a victim of assault. College students are three times more likely to experience sexual assault than members of the general population.
This raises an important question: How do you get help after a sexual assault at college? The school has a legal and moral responsibility to ensure that adequate resources are in place to provide support to victims. In this article, you will find an overview of resources for getting help after enduring sexual assault on a college campus.
A Guide to the Resources Available for Survivors of Sexual Assault on Campus
Sexual assault can occur in a wide range of different context. It could be from a stranger, an acquaintance, or even a long-term intimate partner. Following an assault, it is crucial that survivors are able to access the resources that they need. Here are is how you can get help after enduring sexual misconduct:
Medical Professionals: A sexual assault can leave the victim with serious physical and emotional trauma. You have a right to get professional medical care and support after enduring an assault on campus. Your school may have on-campus medical resources available who are qualified to work with survivors.
Law Enforcement: Sexual assault is a serious criminal offense. You have a right to report the attack to law enforcement. Of course, dealing with police can be challenging—and you may not feel ready to do so immediately after an attack. It is your choice as to how you want to handle the matter.
Campus Counselors: Pursuit to Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, colleges and universities that receive federal dollars have a legal obligation to provide an educational setting free from gender/sex discrimination. A sexual assault is a form of gender-based violence that interferes with a student’s ability to access fair and equal opportunity. To address this, Title IX requires colleges and universities to put proper procedures in place to deal with report of sexual assault on campus. Your school may have counselors, organizations, and other resources available to provide support.
National and Local Organizations: There are a number of different local and national organizations that are dedicated to providing support to survivors of sexual assault. For example, Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) has a 24/7 hotline available at 1-800-656-4673 if you need someone to talk to about what happened.
Friends and Family Members: A personal network can provide much needed support during a difficult time. While this is different for every person, you may want to turn to your friends and family members in the aftermath of a sexual assault.
Get Help From a Title IX Sexual Assault Attorney
There are few things more difficult than dealing with a sexual assault. If you were a victim, it is crucial that you are able to access all of the resources and help that you need. If you have any specific questions about your legal rights or legal options, please do not hesitate to contact an experienced college sexual assault lawyer for guidance and support.
