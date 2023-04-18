Staying abreast of the financial markets is very time-consuming to say the least. Cayman Financial Review has hired an economic expert to expand its financial newsletter and brand. This new hire will lead to bigger publication growth.
American investors remain steadfast in their quest to find valuable financial information online. The financial markets have seen increased turbulence recently, and investors need more help to survive and thrive in this tough economy. Many are concerned that a US recession is in sight. Declines in stock market gains and additional financial concerns have shown Cayman Financial Review an increase in website traffic, which led them to hire Tim Schmidt, a marketing pro with investing experience in Weston, Florida.
Schmidt is an avid investor in many areas including precious metals, cryptocurrencies, real estate, equities, and businesses. In 2012, he started sharing his knowledge about alternative investing onIRAInvesting.com, and focused on sharing info about alternative investments with a global audience. He made many people aware of using alternative assets to further diversify their portfolios, which taught them to spread their risk in areas besides bonds, equities, and mutual funds.
Schmidt believes that retirement accounts shouldn’t just consist of autopilot investments that earn safe and consistent (but small) growth. Since the financial world is experiencing crushing inflation, earning 4-5% isn’t sufficient any longer. Investors must take control of their financial destiny by investing in additional asset classes to safeguard their existing resources while increasing their wealth.
As new VP Business Development, it falls on Schmidt’s shoulders to oversee content creation, acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and his greatest skill of all, his marketing prowess. In over 20 years, Schmidt has helped business owners increase website traffic and customer acquisition through Ice Cold Marketing, his marketing agency. He also exited his Miami-based skin care company recently, after successfully running the business for 13 years.
Schmidt is often quoted in the media because of his uncanny ability to identify market trends. His deal withCayman Financial Reviewincludes a name, image, and likeness package (NIL), giving the organization exclusive rights to his editorial and video content for the next two years. Recently, Schmidt uploaded a video talking about his precious metals IRA investing experiences.
Celebrities and media personalities continue to endorse certain precious metals companies. Schmidt is more interested in the everyman’s story, which is why he shares his asset diversification strategies online with average Americans and everyday people throughout the world.
Cayman Financial Review is located on the Cayman Islands and their website covers numerous topics including, most recently, the influx of FDIC Bank closures. Additional topics on their site include offshore investing, reviews of precious metals companies, tips for retirement, and much more.
Arthur Karter, the founder of Cayman Financial Review, knows his company focuses on delivering accurate financial education while teaching consumers how to properly protect their wealth. Tim Schmidt was hired because of his experiences in the worlds of marketing and investing. With more than 20 years of online advertising experience, Schmidt adds serious value to the company and he’ll use his knowledge and expertise to drive traffic while increasing their newsletter readership.
