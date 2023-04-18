Staying abreast of the financial markets is very time-consuming to say the least. Cayman Financial Review has hired an economic expert to expand its financial newsletter and brand. This new hire will lead to bigger publication growth.

American investors remain steadfast in their quest to find valuable financial information online. The financial markets have seen increased turbulence recently, and investors need more help to survive and thrive in this tough economy. Many are concerned that a US recession is in sight. Declines in stock market gains and additional financial concerns have shown Cayman Financial Review an increase in website traffic, which led them to hire Tim Schmidt, a marketing pro with investing experience in Weston, Florida.

