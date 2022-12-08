A €700,000 fine has been issued to Google, by the Italian advertising and communications regulator Autorità per le Garanzie nelle Comunicazioni (Agcom), for breaching the country’s ban on gambling ads. An ad agency was also fined €750,000 for the same offence.

The ads in question appeared on Top Ads’ Spike YouTube channels, but Agcom did not disclose which gambling operators or products they advertised.

