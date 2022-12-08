A €700,000 fine has been issued to Google, by the Italian advertising and communications regulator Autorità per le Garanzie nelle Comunicazioni (Agcom), for breaching the country’s ban on gambling ads. An ad agency was also fined €750,000 for the same offence.
The ads in question appeared on Top Ads’ Spike YouTube channels, but Agcom did not disclose which gambling operators or products they advertised.
YouTube, and parent company Google, were deemed responsible for the breach because they had granted Spike “verified partner” status, meaning they were responsible for ensuring all content the channel published was legal and compliant.
iGaming publishers and operators must practicepublisher complianceacross all partner and affiliate sites. Clear regulations and systems should be in place, and each channel should be monitored to ensure no non-compliant content is published.
Failure to do so can result in significant fines or other penalties such as the restriction of payment methods or a forensic look into the company.
This is the first time Google has been fined for an offence relating to YouTube. However, it is also the first fine Agcom has issued a fine against a video service provider for this kind of offence since the so-called dignity decree was instated.
The ‘dignity decree” is effectively a blanket ban on gambling advertising in the country and was issued on January 1st, 2019.
It’s not just Google that has fallen foul of the strict Italian rules. The blanket ban has also caused problems for Italian football clubs, many of which were previously sponsored by gambling operators. The resulting loss of income has led clubs and football bodies to call for the ban to be relaxed.
Still, Google has been penalised previously for similar offences. In 2020, Agcom fined Google €100,000 for ads found in its search product. However, this fine was later overturned.
Google has a history of non-compliance and data breaches, with several offences occurring between November 2016 to the latest breach. These incidents have included Malware compromising devices, password breaches, and a lack of transparency around consent. The cases against Google have previously been brought by authorities in countries such as France and Austria. The company has paid out millions in fines since the introduction ofEurope's data privacy and security law, on May 25th, 2018.
This latest fine is relatively small compared to previous penalties, such as the €50m GDPR fine Google was forced to payout after the French court upheld the French regulator’s decision on appeal.
