Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High around 60F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.