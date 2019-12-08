Details at Car Buying Strategies
That fantastic feeling as you view your funds and realize that you’ve finally saved enough to buy a brand new car can be a most exciting moment. However, when you get a look at some of the latest models, you might experience a jaw-dropping moment as most of them might be well over your budget. Instead of turning towards the untrustworthy used-car lot, read this article and discover some late model cars that are both affordable and include the latest gadgets.
Chevrolet Spark LS 2019
This is a brand new fronted, compact sedan that elaborates a fine design, making it look lustrous and steadfast. Chevrolet cars have always been of the best designs and shapes. They exhibit smooth handles and high sounding engines. This latest design for just $13,220 provides space for four and includes all the newest tech enhancements including Android Auto, Display screen, USB ports and so on. It’s a great car that is slim enough to easily park anywhere and enhances safe driving.
KIA Soul 2020
KIA is a trusted brand of automobiles and has been on the market for a long time. It has rarely failed to impress with every new design it launches The Kia Soul is one of the centerpieces of this trademark that has attained quite a bit of fame in its previous version, and this new version comes with its own attractions. With a boxy and a trendy structure, you can’t go wrong with this vehicle. Not to mention that it comes with a sleek interior that incorporates a bit of the same color as the outside. As for the engine, it is turbocharged to give your engine-sound fantasy a destination. And most of all it comes with an affordable price starting at $17,490
Hyundai Kona 2018
With Hyundai, who has provided us with a remarkable generation of cars, comes the subcompact SUV Hyundai Kona this year. This car comfortably seats five people. With its astonishing and bold looks, all eyes are going to be on your vehicle when you decide to make it yours. It is loaded with the latest features and a great-sounding engine for a price of up to $20,000. It features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with an infotainment screen that has an excellent response. For more specs on low-cost cars like this one you can check for details at Car Buying Strategies.
Honda Civic 2019
The Honda Civic has always been a quick pick for drivers with a need for a combination of high-tech and consistent design. This version incorporates a comfy ride and saves money on gas. As for the modern design, a turbo engine is provided with improved technologies with the steering, including the latest infotainment screens. With attractive visuals, it stands at a price of about $20,000. This is a sedan that has a capacity of seating five people with extra points on attractiveness.
Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2019
This brand is known to provide reliable cars to fulfill your driving needs on a daily basis. It has recently introduced a new model that stands exceptionally apart from its previous versions. Toyota Corolla Hatchback has an elaborate back and provides space for 4 to 5 people. It also comes with many of the modern techs not present in the previous versions, at a price of about $20,140.
