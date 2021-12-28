Making a business grow can be very difficult, but it is possible to do if you know what you’re doing. A good marketing strategy is key when trying to grow your business even further, but make sure you aren’t doing the opposite. It is important to make your business grow, without destroying it in the process. The most important thing is to remember the basics. Make sure you still get paid by clients on time, keep an eye on the cost of your production, your costs might be rising even higher and take all your profit away and so on. So, after you keep an eye out for basic mistakes, you need to check if efficiency and marketing can be improved. You might even want to consider moving some of the workload over to remote working instead as this can increase the efficiency and value of the job that is done.
Build the best team
A thing to consider is the people working for you. Having good employees can really make or break your business. It is important to get the best and most competent candidates to work for you and finding them can be hard. Take time to consider if a position can be offered to be remote, doing this can give you candidates from all over the world and thus give you the best suited candidate. To make the recruitment method more efficient, you might want to look into hosting a virtual recruitment event. This type of event lets you meet up with many candidates from all over the world, to find the ones that are best suited. It is even possible to set up different booths for different departments of the company if necessary. This way you can attract future employees very easily and efficiently. The event even has an AI that matches you up with the best suited candidates for specific positions through a survey you get to set up. With this tool you can speed up the recruitment time so much and find the best candidates as you can interview people worldwide. Having the best possible team is sure to grow your business, so do not slack in the recruitment process and go find your dream-team instead.
Choose the right marketing strategy
Having a solid and working marketing strategy is key to growing your business. You need to spread the word that your business exists and make people aware of it. This can be done in many ways, both in more traditional ways like ads published in newspapers, but if your business appeals to a wider audience, you might want to go to online marketing. Here you can make so much different content to boost your business, everything from articles, hosting online events for interested customers or even video-ads to use on platforms like YouTube, Instagram or TikTok. Making an online appearance of your brand, like an Instagram-page, is an easy way to gain more activity surrounding your brand, and it can be done without any cost to you if you take the time to study algorithms and make your content do well on its own. When using online marketing there are things like SEO strategies that you should be aware of, this can make your business show up on search results on platforms such as Google. Being one of the top results on search engines is a great way to gain new customers, so definitely make sure to give these strategies a look. Online appearance is great for business growth, so make sure you take advantage of it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.