INTRODUCTION
Gua Sha is a medieval Eastern Asian skin beautification technique that loosely means, ‘to scrape the pain away. At first, it was a full-body detoxifying treatment but it has today become a beautifying and relaxing facial, décolletage, and neck ritual. The procedure involves using a healing Gua Sha tool by stroking it across the facial skin.
The benefits of a gua sha technique, especially when combined with a top product like the Anfisa Skin’s Lilou Radiant Hydra Balm, have been well documented. It has even attracted the attention of celebrities like Justin Bieber, who used it for easing pain. Also, when applied correctly, gua sha can be a highly effective anti-aging facial. It also reduces acne, muscle tension, and relieves pain. Here are more reasons people love gua sha.
HOW DOES GUA SHA WORK?
The simplest way to define gua sha is to look at it as a kind of massage that uses a smooth-edged gua sha tool and oil on the face. The procedure is accomplished by stroking gently along the meridian lines. According to studies, the simple technique, which you can do at home provided you have the right combination of tools and oils, boosts circulation by a staggering 400%. Also, the procedure boosts collagen production, stimulates lymphatic flow, creates microtrauma, and also improves your immune system.
While the vast majority of people are only conversant with gua sha facials, the use of the technique goes way further. Gua sha is loved by a sizeable number of people because it’s the best remedy for tightness in the shoulders and neck. Here are more benefits of having a gua sha technique for your face.
DETOXIFYING BENEFITS
The Gua Sha technique is effective at clearing blockages in your meridian channels, which are responsible for connecting the body organs and transport blood and your life force or chi. Having clear channels enable harmonious working and also allows the proper flow of your chi throughout the day. Failure of an organ to work properly can cause blocking of a channel, and the reverse is also true.
When you scrape the gua sha tool along the blockage channels, it can clear them. Gua sha conveys a genuinely holistic impact on the body. Coupled with a top Anfisa Skin product, this manual movement boosts your lymphatic system, which helps organs in the body to function optimally by breaking up flowing debris, stagnation, and toxins to make them expelled from the body much more easily.
GLOWING SKIN
Gua sha improves blood circulation in the face and also boosts your lymphatic function, which results in a naturally glowing and dewy complexion. Scraping the gua sha tool gently on the skin helps the Anfisa balm or your favorite moisturizer to penetrate better into the skin, which means that those vital phytonutrients go further into the skin layers to feed you even more hydration. Also, gua sha can stop acne in its tracks and even clear it. It decongests the skin and also reduces inflammation.
GROUNDING RITUAL
There is one thing that doesn’t change whether you indulge in self-practice or choose to receive the treatment from a professional aesthetician a gua sha can be extremely grounding. The gentle touch and the slow pace of movement are incredibly relaxing and instantly activate your parasympathetic nervous state. When you feel grounded in the body and calm in the mind, you are better placed to tackle emotional issues that you encounter more easily with a great deal of ease and self-awareness.
Using the gua sha technique as a means of fully tuning into ourselves transforms the procedure into a genuinely stress-relieving and grounding ritual.
IT’S A NATURAL FACELIFT
Anfisa gua sha tool has unique edges that work flawlessly to sculpt, tighten, and lift the skin. Regularly using the stones can benefit the skin in many ways, such as preventing anti-aging signs like dull, wrinkled skin, and sagging. Because the gua sha technique helps to trigger circulation, it oxygenates and transports nutrients to every corner of the skin cells. And when the blood flows to the face increases, you end up with a plumped, lively, and youthful appearance.
RELIEVES TENSION
The face and the neck hold so much tension. Applying deep pressure with the help of a gua sha tool can get into the knotted parts to release pent-up muscular tension. This then allows the muscles to properly do their supportive job.
You will realize a dramatic tension release when you incorporate gua sha frequently into your skincare regimen. This makes it an indispensable tool for those with headache or TMJ. By relaxing your facial muscles regularly, you will prevent light expression lines.
HOW OFTEN SHOULD YOU DO A GUA SHA FACIAL?
For best results, you should do a gua sha procedure every day. However, because it’s difficult for people to even take their multivitamins daily as recommended, it is okay to have gua sha done to you at least thrice a week.
Also important is the time that you indulge in gua sha. When you do it early in the morning, it helps to treat puffiness and at the same time energize the skin. At night, the procedure will relax your muscles and release tight connective tissue.
WHAT RESULTS SHOULD YOU EXPECT?
There are many benefits of a gua sha technique for the face, but the most obvious results you will see are sharper cheekbones and less puffy eyes. However, when you increase your frequency of doing the massage, for instance, three times a week or more, you can expect to see great improvements in your wrinkles, dryness, and acne, to mention but a few.
CONCLUSION
A facial gua sha has several important benefits to your skin. It relieves tension, gives you a natural facelift, is a grounding ritual, guarantees glowing skin, and has loads of detoxifying benefits. But this is only true when you pair your gua sha tool with high-quality oil like that from Anfisa. Do not mess up the procedure by getting inappropriate oil.
