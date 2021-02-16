The coronavirus has disrupted life and business as we know it across the world. In particular, the casino industry has been severely affected, with establishments having to close or drastically change how they operate in order to survive. More people are choosing to stay at home and trying to save lives by stopping the spread. Interestingly, gambling has not ceased to exist altogether. Instead, people are changing how they enjoy their favorite casino games. In fact, the online casino industry is thriving and it is looking to continue to grow despite a worldwide pandemic.
More Online Play for Gamblers
People are changing the way they live their lives. They are having to work from home, as well as stay in during the weekends. Their trips for shopping, time spent with friends and nights at the casino have all stopped right now as the pandemic continues to interrupt daily life. Staying at home is an important way to help to control COVID-19 and stop the spread.
Since people are spending more time at home, they are turning to the internet and gaming to keep themselves entertained. The days are long and technology is one of the few ways to find enjoyment when you are stuck inside.
Those that used to go to casinos are looking for alternative ways to have fun. This means trying out casino online platforms. People still wanted to enjoy the pleasure of a casino, and the games it has to offer, even though their traditional brick-and-mortar establishment was closed. Online casinos are a way to have a similar experience from the comfort of your own home. In particular, there was a 40 percent increase in virtual betting during the height of the pandemic, which included a 38 percent increase in bets in Poker.
Why Online Gambling Has Increased
COVID-19 has led to an increase in boredom, as well as anxiety. As mentioned, with so many free hours in the day, people are looking for something exciting and ways to unwind in the evening. Online casinos have been a booming industry for a number of years before the pandemic. Therefore, the infrastructure was already there and well-developed to accommodate those gamers who prefer the brick-and-mortar tradition. The experience is as seamless. The games play similarly, even if there’s the need for technological literacy, and, while the in-person sociability is missed, there is a strong community for gamers to engage with: live-streaming platforms, social media, or using the online casino’s chat room.
There are benefits for online casinos which are specific to this medium. For instance, the ability to play online at any point in the day. You can play early in the morning, late at night or anytime in between. This is without leaving your home. Often, you can enjoy promotions and bonuses too that would not be available in a casino. This can allow you to win more money if you are successful with games. Therefore, the consequences of the pandemic do not have to be all bad. Online gambling has grown and is managing to bring enjoyment to peoples’ lives during a hard time.
