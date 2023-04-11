The 2023 Kentucky Derby is just around the corner. Spectators are now flocking to online betting sites to back their favorite horses on the Run for the Roses. More than betting on the Kentucky Derby horses, racegoers are excited to experience the rich and distinct tradition of the annual race.
Also known are the "Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports," the 2023 Kentucky Derby promises thrilling actions on the field and purse money costing $1.86 million. Besides these, we will discuss other big draws for this year's Kentucky Derby!
Kentucky Derby 2023 Horses
Every year, the most vigorous three-year-olds complete the field of 20 thoroughbreds in the Run for the Roses. Another set of Triple Crown hopefuls will conquer the Churchill Downs Racetrack this year. Here are the leading Kentucky derby contenders this year:
Forte
Forte is a dark bay colt bred by South Gate Farm, Kentucky. Forte won the 2022 Breeders' Futurity, Breeders' Cup Juvenile, and Hopeful Stakes as a two-year-old.
These wins have made him earn the 2022 American Champion Two-Yar-Old Male Horse. This year, he triumphed in the Fountain of Youth Stakes, Florida Derby, and Breeders' Cup.
Trained by the legendary Todd A. Pletcher, Forte has been racing for Repole Stable & St. Elias Stable. He was sired by multiple graded stakes winner Violence out of Queen Caroline.
Tapit Trice
Sired by Tapit out of Danzatrice, Tapit Trice became one of the most promising horses in the 2023 Kentucky Derby. He was trained by the same trainer as Forte, Todd A. Pletcher. He has been racing for Whisper Hill Farm, LLC and Gainesway Stable. As a three-year-old, he's best known for winning the 2023 Blue Grass Stakes (G1) and the 2023 Tampa Bay Derby (G3).
Arabian Knight
Trained by Bob Baffert, this three-year-old colt has been competing for Zedan Racing Stables, Inc. He recently won the 2023 Southwest Stakes (G3) last January 28, 2023. He is an offspring of Unclo Mo and Borealis Night.
Practical Move
Bred by Chad Brown & Head of Plains Partners, and trained by Tim Yakteen, Practical Move has been racing for Leslie A. Amestoy, Pierre Jean Amestoy Jr., and Roger K. Beasley. He is an offspring of Practical Joke and Ack Naughty.
His first win in his two-year-old career was the maiden race at Santa Anita last October 10, 2022. He also won the Los Alamitos Futurity on December 17, earning him ten qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby. He got his ticket to the Run for the Roses with the 50 points he earned at the $400,000 San Felipe Stakes.
Giant Mischief
Trained by Brad Cox, Giant Mischief will conquer the Kentucky Derby as one of the most wagered thoroughbreds in the race.
He debuted with a back-to-back win at Horseshoe Indianapolis on September 22, 2022, and Breeders' Cup Future Stars Friday last November 4, 2022. He was sired by Into Mischief out of Giant Oak. The three-year-old colt has been racing for Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC.
How to Enjoy the Run for the Roses
Known as the first leg of the Triple Crown Series, the Kentucky Derby is a highly-anticipated racing event by racegoers around the globe. Many would travel far just to attend the annual horseracing event at the Churchill Downs Racetrack. Here are the things that racegoers can look forward to at the event.
The Mint Julep
The Run for the Roses experience wouldn't be complete without a sip of the traditional mint julep. It's a drink loved by both men and women in the race. It's composed of mint, sugar, and bourbon. Approximately 120,000 shots of mint juleps will be served in the Kentucky Derby. They all come with a fancy glass you can take home as a souvenir!
Extravagant Hats
You can also see guests wearing massive vibrant hats. It's a tradition that makes the Kentucky Derby one of the most sophisticated sports events in the world. The weather in the venue could be spontaneous, so make sure to bring hats that could get you through the scorching heat of the sun and stormy weather at least.
Celebrities
The Kentucky Derby hosts many big names in the showbiz industry every year. Though the stars will be sitting in Millionaire's Row, racegoers can see them flaunt their outfits on the red carpet.
The Infield Party
Get the infield tickets for those wanting to experience the wild Kentucky Derby. In this section, you will enjoy a rave with the rowdy crowd, partying and drinking all day. You will also see guests in the craziest outfits!
Final Thoughts
The Run for the Roses will finally happen in a few weeks. Fans will soon know which horse can conquer the Triple Crown challenge after winning the Kentucky Derby. Moreover, fans are excited to experience the unique tradition and exciting surprises exclusive to the Kentucky Derby racegoers this May 6, 2023.
