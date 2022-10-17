When looking for information about losing weight fast and healthily, you will come across many HCG drops reviews.
But just what is HCG and what does it do in the human body?
When a woman is pregnant, the body produces more HCG hormone because it helps to sustain a healthy pregnancy.
Now, an expectant woman requires high energy levels, hence the saying “eating for two.” However, sometimes, due to work, distance from home and other circumstances, she might not be able to eat any time her body demands it.
This is where the hCG hormone kicks in. It activates the body to start burning the fat stocks in the woman’s body, to provide the fetus with food and to give the mother-to-be energy.
This does not mean that only pregnant women have the HCG hormone. All people do. However, age and poor lifestyle choices lower its levels in the bloodstream.
That’s why it is important to take supplements that mimic the function of the human chorionic gonadotropin in the body.
How do HCG drops work to help you burn fat
The HCG hormone can activate the burning of fat in a pregnant mom’s body to provide energy and food for the fetus.
In the early 1950s, Dr. Simeons discovered that using a HCG diet could activate fat burning in the body. He came up with the HCG diet, which is a very low calorie diet that compels the body to raid its fat stocks for fuel.
Therefore, the HCG drops that we shall review here don’t work very well on their own. You need to combine them with a very low calorie diet of your choice.
Dr. Simeons had proposed the use of prescription HCG injections in combination with the low calorie diet. Today, you don’t need to pierce your veins with needles. Just use HCG supplements.
Here are some of the benefits no-prescription, no-injection HCG supplements:
Most of the HCG drops don’t contain the HCG hormone
They are liquid under-the-tongue supplements
They have no side effects
They activate the metabolism, and other bodily functions
They address food addiction and help you to start eating cleanly
Who can use the HCG Diet Drops?
Anyone who is 18 years and older, and they are struggling with weight can use these supplements. They require no prescription, no injections and they are effective.
If you have chronic obesity, you need fast assistance to lose weight. Visceral fat is dangerous because it inhibits the operation of your internal organs.
If the doctor says you have to lose weight urgently, you need some sort of help. Luckily, this help is just a few bottles of the affordable Nutravit Diet Drops away.
If you have insatiable cravings for starches and sugars, you need to cut the cravings as soon as possible.
Thankfully, the HCG supplements we will review here can help you. They require no prescription, so you can just order them online.
Reviews of The 3 Best HCG Diet Drops on the Market
Nutravit Diet Drops (America’s #1 Weight Loss Supplement with 100% Guaranteed Results)
Before you take any supplement, you need information. Since you will be ingesting this product, it is important to know what you are feeding your body. You need to see the ingredients, how to use the supplement and so on.
Nutravit Diet Drops : America’s #1 Weight Loss Drops
Nutravit Diet Drops have been in the market for years and they have continued to give people the respite they need for obesity.
This product has been formulated using almost twenty ingredients (herbal, amino acids and minerals). Collectively, these ingredients give the supplement the potent power it needs to blast fat from all areas in your body.
The company guarantees you are going to lose at least six pounds a week. Most people lose more than that, with some losing up to 14 pounds in seven days!
Nutravit Diet Drops Overview: What is it?
This is one of the best HCG drops in the market. The under-the-tongue liquid supplement helps to kick-start several processes in the body.
This product is formulated in high quality labs, which are GMP and FDA-approved. While this does not mean it is FDA-approved, it is blended in high quality facilities, so you can take it without any fear of contamination.
One bottle of this supplement has 60ML, measured to give you about 30 days of three servings a day. This liquid is colorless and it does not contain any weird taste or smell.
In the package that’s delivered to your address, you are going to find a diet guide, which can help you with your very low calorie diet of choice.
This supplement comes with a money back guarantee of 90 days. It is a risk-free buy. For instance, if you order two bottles and get one free, you can return any unopened and empty bottles for a refund of your money, no questions asked!
All of the ingredients used in this product are natural, with no side effects at all. However, for these diet drops to help you with weight, you need to adhere to the instructions for use. Don’t miss your dosage.
Nutravit on the fear of taking a VLCD and losing weight in the short term
All very low calorie diets have something in common – they help you lose weight very fast, but only in the short term.
But not with the Nutravit Diet Drops! This supplement addresses the fear of losing weight too fast because of the VLCD (very low calorie diet).
This supplement resets your metabolism. Even after you stop taking it, your body’s metabolic rate will be high all the time.
It also changes the way your body deposits fat. By enhancing the transfer rate of fatty acids to the mitochondria for synthesis, your body stays in high fat burn mode all the time.
Taking the supplement also kick-starts your hormone secretion. The important hormones such as insulin, feel-good hormones and others are properly regulated.
Your body will regulate glucose levels more closely so you never have to experience sugar spikes.
Besides, by the time you have lost the desired weight, you will be so much into clean eating; you will never want to eat junk again.
Nutravit Diet Drops Ingredients
The power of this supplement is in the ingredients and they come in their tens. Here are the most outstanding of them:
L-Tryptophan (as increasing the release of serotonin), L-Arginine (lowers fat mass and increases lean muscle mass), L-Glutamine (increasing fat metabolism and insulin sensitivity) and L-Carnitine (reduces visceral fat).
There is also L-Ornithine (flushes out metabolic waste, improves sleep and helps in cell regeneration). Beta-Alanine improves the transfer of oxygen to the cells and muscles.
Garcinia Cambogia contains hydroxycitric acid, which blocks citrate lyase – a fat making enzyme. It prevents fat deposits. Rhodiola rosea improves fat and sugar metabolism to produce energy. It is also a stress buster and an anti-inflammatory agent.
Gymnema Sylvestre leaf extract blocks the sugar receptors so that you do not crave sweet things, leading to less eating. Panax Ginseng contains a lot of brown adipose tissue, which helps to metabolize fat cells.
Fucoxanthin extract prevents the absorption of fat from the foods that you eat. There is also the African Mango Extract that’s rich in fiber, so you can stay longer without feeling hungry.
Green tea extract and capsicum annuum extract improve the fat burning rate by raising the core temperature of the body.
Coleus forskohlii root extract can lower the level of stress hormones, detoxes the body by removing the free radicals, which affect the immune system.
Grape seed extract prevents fat absorption into the bloodstream while raspberry ketone works with all of the other ingredients to help the body burn fat.
How Nutravit Diet Drops Works
This supplement works by suppressing the appetite. Not consuming extra calories means no conversion to fat. It also works by cutting the sugar addiction, as you have seen, the Gymnema Sylvestre leaf extract blocks the sugar receptors, so you do not feel any craving for sweets.
This supplement is going to reset your metabolism. Metabolism slows down a lot due to different things such as cell damage, eating too many starches and sugars and so on. You have to combine the Nutravit Diet Drops with a low calorie diet, which resets your metabolism.
Your body will change the way it stores fat. Therefore, it is possible that this supplement is going to prevent the formation of new fat stocks.
How to use Nutravit Diet Drops
Use 10 to 15 drops three times a day. It is recommended that you take the drops 30 minutes before taking food. Choose the low calorie diet of your choice.
Such diets are usually in the calories range of 500 to 1500. The important thing here is to keep your daily caloric intake below the usual recommended intake of 2500 and 2000 for men and women respectively.
It is important to take the diet drops daily, for the second phase of the dieting protocol, which runs over 21 days. If by then you will still not have achieved the weight loss you had envisioned, you can do it for another 21 days.
Pros
Cons
Weight loss guarantee per week
One bottle will not be enough
Helps you to embark on clean eating for the rest of your life
Early days of low calorie diets can be tough
No questions asked money back guarantee
Enjoy higher release energy in your body
Where to buy
The only place you should order your Nutravit Diet Drops isfrom the official website only. One bottle costs $59.99. If you order two bottles, you will get one free of charge. You can also order three bottles and you will get a bonus of two bottles, free.
Complex Diet Drops for Weight Loss
This is a popular sublingual supplement for blasting fat from your body in less than a month. At least that is what BioSource Labs, the company that manufactures this supplement says. To use it, just place the recommended quantity under the tongue where it will be absorbed fast.
You can be assured of fast shipping when you place your order. This is a no-prescription supplement for burning fat. If you are over 18 years of age, you can order it.
This is not a homeopathic HCG supplement. It does not contain the HCG hormone itself. It is a combination of more than 20 ingredients. These include minerals, amino acids and herbal extracts, not necessarily in that order.
When you ingest them, they will mimic the functions of the real HCG hormone in your body. You will start burning fat for fuel.
These HCG drops are only going to help you if you use them with a low calorie diet. In your order, you will get the BioSource Labs diet protocol. This is a low calorie diet, which creates a calorie deficit so that the body can burn fat.
When you create the calorie deficit, the body starts to burn fat to get its fuel to power different functions.
This product is formulated on the premise that it will help you lose weight without exercising. If you are a professional who is always on the move, it could be perfect for you.
Once you lose your weight to the desired number of pounds, you will find it easy to manage. This supplement not only helps your body to burn fat, but it also cleans up your act nicely.
You will find it so simple to maintain your newfound weight without a problem.
How Complex Diet Drops works
To reiterate, just like the other HCG supplements, using this type of product alone is not going to help you lose weight. You have to use it with a very low calorie diet.
BioSource Labs says their supplement is made of a combination of amino acids, which work the same way as the HCG hormone.
Remember, the HCG hormone is produced in the placenta when a woman is pregnant. It helps the body to burn fat to provide food for the fetus and energy for the mother. In the same way, this supplement will nudge your body to burn fat to give you energy.
This product also addresses appetite suppression. If you are not eating calories, it means your body does not have excess calories to convert to fat.
This supplement is also going to reset metabolism. Slow metabolism is the biggest cause of fat accumulation in the body.
These drops are also going to cure your addiction to sugars and starches. It gives a holistic approach to obesity. Your body is retrained on how to deal with fat deposits and addresses the root causes of weight.
How to use Complex Diet Drops
This supplement comes in a 60ML bottle. You are supposed to place 10 drops under your tongue, three times a day.
You are going to take these drops 15 to 30 minutes before eating anything. Try to hold the liquid under your tongue for 30 seconds and then swallow the rest. Use the recommended very low calorie diet, but not before you speak to your physician.
Complex Diet Drops Ingredients
There are tens of ingredients in this product. The main ingredients are L-Glutamine, Beta-Alanine, Chromium Picolinate, GABA, Raspberry Ketones, Irvingia Gabonensis (African Mango) Extract, Coleus Forskohlii Root Extract, Gymnema Sylvestre Leaf Extract, Vitis Vinifera (Grape Seed) Extract, Fucoxanthin Extract, Eleutherococcus Root Extract, Capisicum Annum Extract, and Citrus Paradisi (Grapefruit) Extract.
Other ingredients are L-Tyrosine, L-Arginine, L-Carnitine, L-Ornithine, L-Tryptophan, Monoammonium Glycyrrhizinate, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Extract, Panax Ginseng Extract, Guarana Extract, Lepidium Meyenii (Maca) Root Extract, and Astragalus Membranaceus Root Extract.
Pros
Cons
It is formulated with high quality ingredients
Result time varies from person to person
Addresses obesity from appetite, metabolism and blood sugar control angles
A lot of information is available on the company website
It’s hormone-free, no-injections and non prescription
Where to buy and price
This popular HCG Drops supplement is available on the BioSource Labs website. You can buy it in one bottle (for a month) or in packs of two or more. The more bottles you buy, the more money you save because one bottle costs $39.95. Two bottles cost $69.95, four bottles $97.00. You can also order a six-bottle pack at $139, eight-bottle pack at $173 and a 12-bottle pack for $239.
HCG Solution by NiGen Biotech
NiGen Biotech LLC is headquartered in the USA. Initially, they intended for this product to be an injectable HCG supplement. However, because of market demand, they decided to make it a sublingual dietary supplement.
This product is different from any in the market, perhaps because there is not all that information about it. Compared to other HCG drops reviews, there is less information about the ingredients, how it works and so on.
For instance, on the website, they say the supplement is a formulation of isolated amino acids. However, that’s all they reveal. When you ingest this supplement, the ingredients are going to mimic the HCG hormone.
The human chorionic gonadotropin hormone occurs in the placenta when a woman is pregnant. It forces the body to burn fat, when the mother-to-be does not eat on time.
Now, using a supplement designed to mimic the effects of the HCG hormone helps the body to burn fat. That is how you will lose weight.
You also have to combine this liquid dietary supplement with the right low calorie diet. That way, you will lose tens of pounds in less than 30 days.
HCG Solution Ingredients
It contains several amino acids isolates such as L-Arginine, L-Glutamine, L-Lysine, L-Aspartic Acid, L-Glutamic Acid, L-Alanine, L-Leucine, L-Cysteine and L-Valine. It also has L-Serine, L-Proline, L-Threonine, L-Histidine, L-Methionine, and some herbal extracts. These include Green Tea Extract, Cissus Quadrangularis Extract, Caffeine, and a sugar molecule called D-Ribose. It also contains inactive ingredients such as water, glycerine, sorbic acid, artificial and natural flavors and more.
Pros
Cons
It is very affordable
There is not much information about it
Natural herbal and amino acid isolates that mimic HCG functions in the body
Might be out of stock
Made in the USA, fast shipping is assured
It helps to curb your appetite so you eat less
Where to buy and price
You might find it hard to find the official website of this supplement, if it is there. However, you can order it online on Bed Bath & Beyond website if you are in the USA. One bottle of 60ML costs $30.00 but by the time of publishing this, it was out of stock. You could also try looking for it on other online marketplaces such as Amazon.com.
Our verdict on HCG Drops Reviews
No matter how many HCG drops reviews you read, you should look for the following factors in the supplement of your choice:
There should be a lot of information on the product website
Good testimonials from satisfied users
Ability to reset the metabolism, change the way the body stores fat and suppress appetite
Should be accompanied by a comprehensive low calorie diet guide
Should improve general wellness of the mind and body
Should be made of natural ingredients only
The price should be good
Currently, from the supplements we have reviewed here, the best HCG drops are from Nutravit Labs. Nutravit Diet Drops come from high quality herbal, amino acids and mineral ingredients.
If you would like to lower your weight to a desired level and keep it lost for a long time, go for these diet drops.
They help to reset the metabolism by stimulating the hypothalamus gland. Also, they change the way the body stores fat, controls fatty acids and glucose levels.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.