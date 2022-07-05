"Is moving to Dallas, TX the right move?" That's the question many people are asking right now.
The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex includes ten major cities and thirteen counties. As a result, it is the most populous metropolitan area in the southern United States. But is Dallas worth settling there for the long haul?
Below you will discover everything you need to know about Dallas before you move to get the right picture of reality and make a decision for yourself.
7 Facts about Dallas
So here are 7 things you need to know about living in this city.
Huge City and a Growing Population
Texas is getting bigger when it comes to the population and size of Dallas. Dallas is second only to Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York City in population.
Dallas is approximately 343 square miles in area. Living in this city may not be for everyone because of its size, but there are other advantages.
Diverse Atmosphere
Dallas is a great place to live. There is something here for everyone!
Exploring neighborhoods can be overwhelming! You can find a reasonably priced neighborhood and still enjoy the benefits of living in one of the most fantastic cities in the US.
Here are some of the best Dallas neighborhoods to move to:
Addison – is filled with amazing restaurants, and the food scene is always adapting to what's trendy in Dallas. This is home to many corporate buildings and numerous high-end apartment complexes.
Frisco – has evolved over the decades. With a walkable downtown, excellent schools, several shopping centers, and plenty of entertainment options, Frisco is a great choice for young families.
Colleyville – the thriving suburb of Colleyville is located in northeast Tarrant County, near Fort Worth. As the 37th safest place in America and the 1st safest city in Texas, Colleyville is ideal for families and retirees.
Grapevine – residents choose this city because of its parks, affordable taxes, and excellent school system. Popular activities for residents include golf, boating on Lake Grapevine, and shopping.
Plano – the housing market in this Dallas suburb 17 miles north is in unprecedented demand. Plano has been named one of the 100 best places to live in the United States.
Trophy Club – is one of the most desirable suburbs in the area. The Trophy Club is expanding. But despite this, the area retains its quaint small-town charm.
Lakewood – The Dallas Arboretum, Botanical Gardens and White Rock Lake make the picturesque Lakewood neighborhood in East Dallas a great place to live. All of this makes it a quiet place to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.
Trinity Groves – this newly revitalized neighborhood is located just south of downtown Dallas. Many housing alternatives are available here, including new apartment complexes and renovated homes.
Uptown – it's Dallas' most walkable neighborhood. Young singles are drawn to the bars and restaurants on McKinney Avenue, while older people choose the modern townhouses around Knox and Cole streets.
You can definitely find your dream home in one of these neighborhoods.
Lively Transportation
The traffic here is crazy! One of the biggest downsides of living in Dallas is the traffic and highway construction. You have to have a car to get around the area, unless you live within walking distance of your job.Although the effects of the quarantine have made it easier, as more people now work from home than before.
The Tax System
If you're new to Texas, you may be surprised to learn that state and local residents don't pay income taxes on either the state or local level.
On the other hand, Texas residents pay personal property taxes on their homes and cars, as well as sales tax. But Texas property tax bills are among the highest in the country.
Hot Labor Market
Among the 12 largest metros in the country, Dallas has the highest percentage of year-over-year job growth. Many corporate employees are moving to Dallas for jobs in finance, transportation or marketing.
Quality Education
In addition, the education/health care sector is one of the fastest growing in the country.
Southern Methodist University, Texas Christian University, the University of Texas at Dallas, and the University of Dallas are among the 18 universities and colleges in Dallas.
Food and Entertainment Culture
Traffic and cost may be cons of living in Dallas, but there are many pros. The pros are that Dallas is full of interesting, noteworthy attractions, museums, restaurants, boutiques and parks. When you move to Dallas, you'll discover a vibrant arts district and high-end shopping.
Check out the list of places of interest if you really want to get to know the city better.
There is so much to do in Dallas! But while you're thinking about your move to Texas, it was extremely helpful to check out this list.
