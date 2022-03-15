Bitcoin is digital cash that does not require any third-party platform to make transactions.You can transact anywhere instantly as it follows a decentralized platform.Hence, there is no need for an intermediary for making any transactions.  

One of the foremost advantages of purchasing Bitcoin Investment is that your money is safe though not physically. However, nobody except you will gain access to your digital cash as the PIN is with you. Hence, it is essential to store the bitcoins in a digital wallet to access them anytime.There are various types of Digital wallets, where you can safely store your digital cash.  

So, What Is A Digital Wallet?

Many people do not know precisely about a digital wallet. The prime function of a digital wallet is to store your digital cash, just like your traditional wallet. The only difference is that you will be able to access your digital wallet with the help of a key or a code.  

Here, it is to be noted that losing your private key may lead to losing all your Bitcoins. Therefore, it is essential to keep the PIN in a place where you will not fail. Following are some of the options with which you will store your bitcoins.

Types of Digital Wallets To Know About 

  1. Hot Wallets

When we speak about Hot wallets, it means the Bitcoin traders basically use an online wallet. If you, too, areplanning to use Hot wallets, you can run themon your computer or phone as it needs an internet connection for processing. One of the main benefits of using a hot wallet is the ease of convenience to do transactions anytime. Hence, though it speeds up the transaction process, some security issues can be. While you are transacting online, your private key becomes vulnerable to hackers. Therefore, you must store your PIN in a safe place. Hot wallets are helpful to keep a small amount of cryptocurrency as it is vulnerable to hacking as these wallets are accessible online.

  1. Cold Wallets

Next comes a cold wallet; these walletsdon’t require internet connection to run. Cold walles are known to be one of the safest ways to store Bitcoins.  

When you want to make a transaction, you can connect to the internet, and only after you key in your secret code or PIN will you be able to make a transaction and access your transaction details. The cold walles also keep away the hackers as they will not access your account since you are not online.  

Important Points To Note When Using A Digital Wallet 

It is no doubt, at times, the digital wallets getprone to hacking. Therefore, if you are buying Bitcoin and planning to use digital wallets, you must give importance to the security factor. Following are the ways by which you can secure your Digital Wallet:

  • Set up An Antivirus

If you want your digital cash to stay secure, you must have robust antivirus software. Online transactions are prone to cyber-attack, and if you are not careful with your private key, you may lose all the money. However, if you have an antivirus in your system, it can give you added security, thus keeping your investment safe and secure.

  • Use An Offline Storage

Online transactions are not safe in the present timeline as many hackers are in the loop. Therefore, if you have Bitcoin, it is wise to store it offline, and it is the safest way to stay away from hackers.

  • Use A Two-Way Authentication Process

Once you invest in Bitcoin, you will not lose it due to any security failure. Sometimes, the authentication process is not secure as expert hackers are on the net. Hence, it will be wise to set up a two-authentication process, which will add to your digital cash security.

Conclusion

In the present era, investing in Bitcoin is a wise decision, and however, if you fail to secure it, you will lose all your life's investment. Hence, when selecting a digital wallet to store your Bitcoin; therefore, it is advised to come to an informed decision andchoose a suitablewallet wisely.

