As a supplement to Medicare, Medigap plans are sold by a variety of private health insurance companies in the United States. Copayments, coinsurance, and deductibles can also be included in these costs, as can services that Original Medicare doesn't cover, like travel abroad. 

Here are some other things you should know if you want to switch Medigap plan. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription