Thailand is on the top of the list for many travelers. The country is rich in spirituality, nature, and history. Several hundred years ago, many different people began to settle the country. Some of these historic sites are open to the public. If there’s a trip to Thailand in your future, check out these historic sites in Bangkok and Chiang Mai.
Wat Traimit is Known for the Golden Buddha
While you’re in Bangkok, check out Wat Traimit. This historic site houses a famous gold Buddha statue. The Buddha was originally made out of plaster, but it was broken during a move. The statue was then coated in gold as a fix. You can learn all about this Buddha and more at the museum.
Some visitors report a feeling of calm importance when entering the temple. Other than the Buddha, there are other sacred objects housed here. If you’re interested, you’ll have a whole afternoon to look around. It is recommended to go early in the morning in order to misspeak periods.
The Grand Palace is A Must
Another site in Bangkok that is high on the list is the Grand Palace. The Grand Palace is very well-known and houses a Buddha as well. However, you’ll find the Emerald Buddha at this location. The Grand Palace, built in the year 1782, is very strict in what travelers are allowed to wear so be sure to research and plan your outfit accordingly.
If needed, it’s known that there is a business located nearby that will help you out. Head over to this house and rent clothing that is accepted in the Grand Palace. Even if you wore the right clothing, you could help out a fellow traveler and make new friends by sharing this helpful hint!
Travel to Different Cities
Our next site is located in Chiang Mai so you’ll want to choose a way to get from Bangkok to Chiang Mai. There are a few different methods of transportation so this one is up to personal preference. You can take a bus, train, or plane to name a few. Make the most out of your trip by visiting different places across the country!
Check Out Nature in Doi Suther National Park
In Chiang Mai, check out the nature scene! The Doi Suther National Park is full of signature Thailand landscapes. In the park, you’ll find flowers, waterfalls, and everything you’d expect from a Thailand environment.
Create Beautiful Memories in Thailand
Exploring the beautiful country of Thailand is truly a treat. Thailand is plentiful in history and boasts enticing landscapes. While it’s easy to get lost in the modern world, don’t overlook the power of visiting historic, and maybe even sacred, sites.
A visit to Buddha might be deemed obligatory when visiting Thailand. But the Buddha is a symbol that has a far reach outside of temples. We wear and use this symbol regularly in jewelry and home decor. Paying homage to the history of Buddha will be a memory you won’t soon forget.
