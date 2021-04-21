Experts in history say that it’s tough to know the roots of gambling and gaming. One thing is clear, though. It has been part of the Native American culture. The first Native American gambling establishment was built by the Seminole tribe in Florida.
It kicked off a successful and thriving bingo parlor in 1979. Many indigenous nations quickly jumped on the bandwagon, and by the year 2000, at least 150 tribes in 24 states had opened bingo or casino operations.
The Native Americas have proved to successfully use the gambling industry to boost their economies and communities since the late 1970s.
A Brief History
Native American gambling is not only about racking up winnings or cutting losses. Even though modern gaming does help the economy and economic funding of most tribes, the essence of gambling in their culture is more intricate.
Through the years before and after the Europeans reached the United States of America, gambling was seen as a spiritual pastime. To indigenous Americans, playing games was not necessarily about winning.
They believed that the force or energy that determined the consistent results of several games also decided the celestial bodies, fertility, famine, and weather. The harmful and undesirable moral stigma linked with gambling emerged in the Roman culture and not in the Native American culture.
Since the Romans bet their assets, children, wives, and wages, lawmakers were catalyzed to lay down antigambling laws, which grimaced upon the industry. On the other hand, Native Americans gambled on being in unity with their universe.
These people played gambling games to please the gods. What’s more, they played for the following reasons:
Curing sickness
Expelling demons
To lengthening life
Causing rain
Securing fertility
To them, gambling depicted the cycle of rebirth, birth, and death. As Europeans established colonies in America, the indigenous Americans were compelled to change their gaming traditions.
Right To Govern Themselves
The unconventional legal status of indigenous tribes was established in Cherokee Nation v. Georgia by the Supreme court in 1831. The U.S. Supreme Court declared the indigenous people as domestic sovereign nations.
It means that their political state was dependent on the government. The superiority of policy matters connected to the Native American regulation in education, religion, economics, and more, are run by the Federal Bureau of Indian Affairs and determined in the court system due to the decision.
The federal government holds the maximum control over matters relating to the tribes. Even so, the U.S. government allowed state governments to negotiate contracts about establishing gambling establishments.
These contracts enable states to receive a share of casino earnings, which might be at least 25% of total revenues. Unsurprisingly, the politics encompassing the contract discussions have been harsh, with tribes declaring that the state only treats their ventures as a free revenue to recompense deficits.
Even though indigenous nations have suffered defeat in most of their federal court disputes, gambling is one aspect wherein the court found on the side of the tribes. Patrons and advocates of their casinos stress that the earnings enabled some tribes to become economically independent.
Impact Of Gambling On Ethnic Identity
Some people disagree that indigenous Americans who earn from casinos will transfer to reservations. The experts argue about this because it will result in Native Americans losing their traditions, and thereby they will no longer be genuine and original.
This disposition is similar to the 19th-century discussions that the cultural achievements of Native Americans relied solely on their seclusion from society. Propositions like this have been meticulously discredited.
What’s more, some supporters of their gambling establishments have stated that their rivals are resentful or uncomfortable with Native American economic independence, plus the enhancements it supports in education, health care, and housing.
Where To Find Native American Casinos
At present, there are only 30 states with Native American casinos. These are the following:
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Florida
Idaho
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Louisiana
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Oklahoma
Oregon
South Dakota
Texas
Virginia
Washington
Wisconsin
Wyoming
Each state has established and authorized gambling contracts with its indigenous tribes. These contracts state the minimum age to play different types of casino games. Most states set the minimum age at 21, while others have set the age at 18. It is a significant difference between a commercial and a native casino.
Takeaway
The Native American gambling industry is changing both the self-perception of their people and the public image. Taking part in this industry has allowed some indigenous Americans to enjoy economic, legal, and political power unimagined since the colonial period.
Author Bio
Annalise Weathers is a writer and blogger at www.onlineunitedstatescasinos.com. She has a lot of professional experience in gambling and betting, making her stories more reliable. In her free time, Annalise loves to host parties.
