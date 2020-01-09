Sometimes, apartment dwellers ask themselves if they ever need a security system. Some believe that the close proximity of the residents can offer some sort of protection. Although it is a good idea to have close neighbors keeping tabs on one another, apartments are susceptible to vandalism, thefts, and break-ins.
For this reason, adding a home security system can be a wise idea. Some home alarm systems allow you to see who’s on your front door and let you monitor your family and pets from a distance.
Apartment dwellers have different concerns and needs than homeowners when buying a home security system. The first thing you need to think about is whether the building has rules regarding the installation of a home alarm system. Once you know this, you can then shop for the best system for your apartment.
In this post, we’ve listed four home alarm systems that are ideal for apartment dwellers. So, take a read!
Protect America Security System
While a lot of apartment dwellers don’t consider equipping their apartment with a security system, it’s very effective and beneficial. Professionally installed, monitored home alarm systems will surely detect an intrusion and call for help whether your fellow residents hear anything suspicious or not.
One of the best security companies out there that offers many home security packages that’ll cater to your security and financial needs is Protect America. The company undoubtedly has a security package for everyone, with professional monitoring starting at $19.99 per month.
What’s more, equipment is free with a monitoring plan, and there are no installation fees. All of the packages offered by Protect America are customizable and arrive with lifetime equipment warranties. There’s no doubt that this security system can offer you the reliability of a monitored system while maintaining the affordability and simplicity of a DIY system. To learn more about this option, do watch a video review by SecurityBaron.
Simplisafe
According to the founder of Audio One, David Frangioni, the concerns and needs are very much different and unique for those residing in a larger building compared to those who live in a standalone home. In apartments, the worry or issue is more about when the renter or dweller isn’t home.
Plus, when the fellow neighbors are at work. Keep in mind that criminals, intruders, or burglars want to attack or break-into an apartment building when it’s most vacated. One of the best security systems for apartment needs is the Simplisafe system.
Discretionary 24/7 professional monitoring is readily available, and a contract is not required. Also, the system is very easy to install and portable. Thus, you won’t need any tools to install it. The Simplisafe system is extremely effective, too, and you can call for help right away with the panic button.
Another thing, the 24-battery keeps you secured and armed even during a power outage.
Ring Indoor Camera and Peephole Camera
You can find many security options from Ring, but the Ring Indoor and Peephole cameras are the best for apartment dwellers. The Ring Indoor camera is small enough to fit in your apartment.
With this device, you can talk to your pets or people in your apartment from wherever you are. It is wise to add more Ring cameras and link all of them through the Ring application. What’s more, you can record videos and review archived footage up to sixty days, for only three dollars a month.
On the other hand, the Ring Peephole camera is a smart video doorbell system that doesn’t require any wiring or drilling. This product was designed particularly for apartment renters in mind. Moreover, because Ring devices are products of Amazon, all of them work with Alexa.
Arlo Security Camera System
This system is a wireless setup that is perfect and ideal for apartment residents who don’t want to or can’t install wiring or drill holes. Arlo Pro includes cloud storage. Thus, you don’t have to worry about saving footage you may want to review later.
What’s more, you can adjust or alter the setup and bring it with you if you move to a new home. For sure, no one wants to pay again for a brand-new security system at their new place, when they’ve bought the equipment.
Takeaway
As an apartment dweller, the security options or possibilities are limited. Fortunately, there are many security companies today that make products with apartment dwellers in mind. Some of the best options out there include Protect America security system, Simplisafe, Ring indoor and Peephole Cameras, and Arlo Security Camera System.
Be sure to make the right decision for your family and your apartment. Keep in mind that protection or security is not a standardized need. Your home might require different protection than others.
