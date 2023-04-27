A home that functions smoothly after years of ownership is the best possession. It doesn't require special aesthetic or cosmetic touches to hide the marks of abuse and wear and tear. Credit for such well-maintained condition goes to the owner. Of course, the house doesn't care for itself. When you watch over its health closely by repairing or replacing necessary elements, the property becomes stronger, promising to serve you and your family longer. However, how do you keep up with the maintenance, as this is a huge responsibility? The experts say budgeting and planning can help. You can create an extensive checklist covering things you must do every five, ten, fifteen, and twenty years. Here are some suggestions.
Home improvement in five years
Some areas can have your attention – interior painting, trash compactor, partial bathroom upgrade, carpet replacement, etc. Home painting is an easy and affordable project that offers maximum satisfaction by creating new energy in every corner. The painting professionals recommend refreshing wall colors every three to five years to help cover damages while reviving the space's aesthetic appeal. The home gets a new style when you combine it with other remodeling efforts. Generally, you spend USD $1.50-3.50 per sq ft. Ceiling and trim cost about USD $4 per sq ft. The DIY approach looks cheaper but has several fees associated with tools, paint, etc. Materials like paint and prime alone cost more than USD $30 per quart.
If you also upgrade the bathroom, it will be excellent. You don't need to go all out. Select easy and affordable changes, such as cabinet finishes, painting, lighting, etc. But gutting down the entire area to replace plumbing, tiling, flooring, and appliances will be expensive. Some believe such projects can wait for 10 to 15 years. So, partial bathroom improvement costs can range anywhere from USD $1200-7000. It covers labor charges also. How do you make your partial renovation work even more affordable? Purchase all the attachments yourself, and keep fixtures in their original place (vanity, toilet, and tub). Not changing their location can save around USD $2k. Since bathrooms have smaller footprints, you can wear your DIY hat for painting. Also, choose simple designs for the tile work to remove the high installation and material cost.
Home improvement in ten years
Imagine a dishwasher in the kitchen. It usually comes with a lifespan of 7-10 years. Its survival is subject to door deal and filter maintenance. Even occasional repairs will be mandatory. When your dishwasher repair bill is as much as 50% or more of the replacement cost, you can opt for the latter, regardless of your machine's age. Some models come for around USD $650, while upscale versions can be costlier than USD $3k. Please add USD $200 additionally for installation.
Some decisions are easy to make than others. For instance, if you get bored of the old laundry sink, you can buy a laundry sink from Kraus or another brand to revive the energy. The choice is simple, the price is affordable, and installation can happen hassle-free. But other items in the laundry room are pricier, such as a washer and dryer. The dryer works slowly, and the washer can face leakage problems, each contributing to a high utility bill. These also require replacement every ten years because of their declined efficiency. The home improvement experts recommend changing these appliances after ten years is better even without any trouble signs. If they show symptoms in their 8th year, you must eliminate them to avoid paying expensive repair costs.
Replacing the washing and drying machine can be possible within a budget of USD $2200. The cost shoots up to USD $4k when you search for high-end products. If you change its installation location, it will lead to appliance hookup costs of around USD $400-800. Regular installation service will be available for USD $100. You can save that amount by doing it yourself.
Home improvement in fifteen years
AC replacement, partial kitchen edits, and asphalt roofing replacement can be part of this timeline. The energy experts recommend changing the central air conditioners of your home every 15 to 20 years to save 40% on utility bills. You reap better cooling and energy utilization effects when you get rid of the unit in ten years. However, 15 years of wait is also acceptable—this type of replacement costs around USD$ 5-10k. With labor and installation fees, the price can increase to USD $15k. The next thing is your kitchen, one of the busiest nooks of the house. It needs remodeling after 15 years. If you plan to sell your home, your ROI can be 80%. It makes sense to pursue this.
An average kitchen is usually doable for USD $20k or more, based on your selection. Nevertheless, a partial kitchen upgrade is always helpful as its energy efficiency increases with new appliances, and you get a unique environment to do tedious chores. This project can cover light fixtures, countertops, sinks, cabinets, hardware, and backsplash. However, it can be attainable without removing cabinets and walls. Think of changing the stovetop, microwave, oven, dishwasher, and fridge. These appliances and their installation can cost around USD $5k. If you switch to a granite countertop, you will pay around USD $60 per sq ft.
Home improvement in twenty years
Once you spend 20 years in a house, more items enter the replacement checklist. Gutters, wooden fencing, windows, and light switches can become the focus. Gutters will wear and tear over time. Aluminum versions require replacement every 20 years to avoid corrosion issues. However, this work may get preponed if you live in a humid environment. Generally, these projects cost about USD $1800 to cover a 200 sq ft area. Add more for professional services.
Likewise, light switches also start giving up around this time. Sometimes, you don't have to do anything if they work fine. If the fixture makes a crackling sound, becomes heated, or takes time to power the light, you must consider replacing them. Even wiggly switches require change. A few homeowners buy new switches to refresh the look of that particular spot. No matter what, be ready to shell around USD $65-125 on each piece. Wiring and installation, along with material, can take your cost up to USD $400.
You can budget your home improvement projects like this to accommodate maintenance and renewal needs.
