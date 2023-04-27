A home that functions smoothly after years of ownership is the best possession. It doesn't require special aesthetic or cosmetic touches to hide the marks of abuse and wear and tear. Credit for such well-maintained condition goes to the owner. Of course, the house doesn't care for itself. When you watch over its health closely by repairing or replacing necessary elements, the property becomes stronger, promising to serve you and your family longer. However, how do you keep up with the maintenance, as this is a huge responsibility? The experts say budgeting and planning can help. You can create an extensive checklist covering things you must do every five, ten, fifteen, and twenty years. Here are some suggestions.

Home improvement in five years

Sponsored pic 6

Image Source- https://www.kraususa.com/kitchen/kitchen-sinks/laundry-sinks.html

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription