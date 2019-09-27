Hometown Pharmacy, at 190 Versailles Road, is hosting a celebration Saturday for the Grand Opening of their second Frankfort location.
The festivities will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and include free food, door prizes, giveaways, games and more. Highlighted among the giveaways are a big screen 4K television, tablets and an Amazon Echo. To be automatically entered for prizes, people can go “like” the Hometown Pharmacy Facebook page.
Serving the Frankfort and Georgetown communities since 2008, Hometown Pharmacy is committed to delivering the best level of care possible. Providing free delivery, drive-thru service, quick prescriptions and a personal touch, they are excited about expanding in Frankfort and look forward to providing a one-stop shop for managing your family's health.
Hometown Pharmacy is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To learn more, visit one of their locations or go to www.hometownky.net.