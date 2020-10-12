What is Artificial Intelligence (AI)?
From self-driving cars to SIRI, AI is progressing rapidly today. When people hear the term AI, the first thing that usually comes into their mind are robots. But what exactly is AI? Artificial intelligence, or properly known as AI refers to a wide-ranging branch of computer science concerned with building smart machines that are programmed to think like humans and mimic their actions.
At its core, AI can encompass Google's search algorithms and outperform humans at nearly every cognitive tasks. Using digital data, remote inputs, and sensors, these machines combine information from a variety of different sources and act on the insights derived from those data. Some examples of AI that you hear about may include AI autopilot, email spam filters, audio to text transcription, plagiarism checkers, online shopping search and recommendations, and more.
Improved Student Experience and Services
Modern technologies bring opportunities for both teachers and students to improve the overall learning processes. In this fast-paced and modern generation, the adaptation of technology provides promising ways to transform the traditional way of learning and provide impeccable techniques to customize the experience from different learning groups, teachers, and tutors. Furthermore, according to the University Business, Artificial Intelligence can help beyond the classroom and into the higher education management field, supporting collaboration.
Although most experts believe that the critical presence of teachers and professors is irreplaceable, the emerging technology in the form of artificial intelligence and machine learning is beginning to improve the learning tools and what the future might look like in education. AI has already been applied to our schools today, primarily in learning, testing, and feedback to students to give them the tasks they are ready for, identify gaps in learning, and redirect new topics when appropriate.
Student Learning Analytics
Artificial intelligence provides a myriad of benefits to various fields, including education. The academic world is becoming more convenient and effective thanks to the numerous applications of AI in the education sector. With the aid of Artificial Intelligence tools, teachers can identify knowledge gaps and build a personalized study schedule for each learner to meet their specific needs and improve their efficiency.
Today, students benefit from learning analytics as it helps to exploit more potent and productive ways to support learning. The evidence from research and practice shows that learning analytics support quality learning and develop lifelong learning skills such as critical thinking, collaboration, creativity, and communication.
Furthermore, there are many ways in which Artificial Intelligence makes learning a lot more interesting. Things such as simulation and game technology can encourage students to collaborate and develop knowledge by themselves and get students hooked on their class in this day and age of short attention span.
Transcribing Lectures Using Audext
With multiple deadlines, school projects, and more to juggle, students need to be efficient with their time and energy. These modern tools can convert important recordings like lectures and project instructions into text that the student can read through to better comprehend. Students can easily convert teachings into notes by recording voice memos and transcribing audio to text with the help of Audext. In this way, students can better focus on the lesson rather than taking notes during that time.
While some students may prefer notetaking, academic researchers have found that relying on AI transcription is proven to be beneficial as it can accurately capture every detail in real-time. This makes the overall notetaking process faster and simpler for any student. What's more, the student can even check and edit the text accordingly to tie each word to the exact audio moment.
Transcribing voice to text may have some challenges to overcome, including different accents, background noise, new words or acronyms, the individual's pronunciation, how close someone is to the microphone, etc. However, AI speech recognition technology today has adapted ways to separate the background noise and identify which words actually go together, or which words rarely go together to make the overall transcribing task work more efficiently.
There are also many instances where providing an AI-powered transcript can be critical in the classroom setting. For example, these live transcripts can deliver the professor's words to a student who experiences hearing difficulties in order to help the student participate in the classroom dialogue and provide equal opportunities. A transcribed lecture can also provide comprehensive study material for the student and reduce classroom anxiety.
