Productivity is a huge part of how we live our lives. We all want to do more and be better, but how can we actually achieve that? One way that can help you get more done in less time is by listening to your favorite songs while you work. It will not only make the day go by faster, but it will also increase your focus and attention! By the way, one of the best places to listen to music is Spotify. And while this article will talk about the benefits of listening to music for productivity, we encourage you to find out how to get more plays on Spotify. To learn more about the best songs and Spotify, check out the Spotiflex website.
Below are some of the ways listening to music as you work can help increase productivity:
Puts You in a Good Mood
Listening to music puts you in a good mood. It can make even the most boring tasks seem exciting, and it is scientifically proven that how you feel impacts your productivity. If you are more relaxed about what work needs to be done, chances are you will get more of it done too! A recent study shows that listening to some rhythms reduces stress levels by releasing dopamine in the body. When you feel better, you work better!
Can Make Repetitive Tasks More Bearable
Do you engage in repetitive tasks every day at your job? Like filing paperwork or sending out invoices? If so, you know how monotonous it can get. By listening to beautiful melodies while doing these tasks, they become a lot more bearable and easier to accomplish. This is because songs can work as a mild distraction from these boring tasks; hence increasing productivity.
Helps You Focus More Easily
Another way listening to music increases productivity is that it makes it easier for people to concentrate when they need to get important things done. It does this by blocking out any distractions around, including noise and other stimuli which pull attention away from what matters most.
Can Help Keep Your Energy Levels High Throughout the Day
Did you know that how high your energy levels are throughout the day affects how productive you are at work? When brainwaves slow down in frequency (alpha-theta states), we lose focus on what is happening around us. We also lack motivation since our body feels tired or lethargic for some reason. This does not happen when listening to energizing melodies, which is why listening to them can help keep energy levels high, so you are always productive.
Helps Regain Concentration
Have you ever lost concentration? A song can help regain concentration, which is how you can get more of your work done. Experts suggest that people who listen to a music for a couple of minutes after losing their concentration are able to recover it faster than those who don't listen to anything at all. So next time you lose focus or feel distracted by things around you, put on some tunes!
Helps You Work Faster Without Losing Accuracy
Now you might be wondering how listening to a song can help make you work faster. Well, if the song you are listening to is fast-paced and has a lot of energy in it, your pace will automatically increase! Additionally, music increases the amount of dopamine your brain produces, which in turn creates the motivation you need to get started with whatever work needs doing!
Can Make You More Creative When Needed
If the task you are undertaking needs some out-of-the-box thinking, put on some music! When you listen to the right kind of melody, it can make your mind wander and help come up with unusual or creative ideas. This is how listening to music increases productivity, especially when creativity needs a spark
Influences Behavior
Did you know the reason the music at McDonald’s is upbeat, while the music in a department or grocery store is smooth and relaxed? Well, it is because these establishments know that music affects customer behavior! The upbeat songs get customers to order more food, while the relaxed tunes help get people to linger longer and spend more money.
On a similar note, if you listen to the right kind of music when at work, it can lead to behavior that could impact how productive you are. Upbeat songs can help you complete tasks faster, while mellow tunes could aid in focus and concentration.
Helps Create a Personal Space
One of the non-productivity benefits of listening to your favorite composition is how it creates a personal space that people retreat into. When you start listening to your favorite genre, you tend to disassociate from the outside world and focus wholly on how it makes you feel. This is how listening to music increases productivity because your mind can't be bothered by other things going around, allowing you to work better!
Listening to the right type of music puts us into a mindful state where we become less impulsive and able to concentrate better than usual!
The Better You Know the Song, the Less Distracting It Is
During several experiments, researchers discovered that people find it much easier to concentrate when listening to slow songs and instrumental compositions, which people were listening to most frequently and are well familiar with. The study confirmed that our brains prefer familiar songs, that they are less distracting, and can help us stay more focused.
Familiar songs also improve mood and stimulate brain activity better than unfamiliar songs. For some people it is extremely helpful to listen to songs they knew, over and over again - even some complicated compositions are not that distracting in this case.
Music doesn't directly affect our productivity - it affects mood and our energy levels, which in turn affects how productive we are. That's why we enjoy listening to instrumental and slow compositions all day long - it helps us be more calm, alert, and focused.
Concluding thoughts
The conclusion is simple: regardless of the context, if you need to listen to music, listen to uncomplicated songs you know. They block out environmental distractions, help improve your mood, and don't require active attention. But still turn them off, if you need to really focus on your work.
If work allows, listen to songs you know - no matter if are an extrovert or an introvert. Great songs will improve your mood, help you get more enjoyment out of your work, and productivity won't suffer too much. It's worth turning off the music, though, if you're doing mental work and the environment isn't distracting.
