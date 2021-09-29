In homeownership reports, 50.8% of Native Americans are homeowners. Native Americans and Alaskan Natives often struggle with low income and ongoing housing challenges. When considering homeownership, the topic of financing is on the table with potential buyers to their financial institutions. The conversation is often when a prospective buyer uncovers options for those enrolled as a member of a federally recognized Tribe, available through the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development provides a financial product called a 184 Loan. This section 184 loan stands to provide access to mortgage financing for federally recognized Native American and Alaskan Native tribal members. It achieves this by allowing borrowers to secure loans with small down payments, low-interest rates, and no private mortgage insurance (PMI). The lack of a PMI requirement is different from conventional and FHA loans.
Many people have no idea that this tribal loan is available. They find it after they reach the point of discussing a path to homeownership.
Who Can Use HUD 184 Tribal Loans?
While the loans come with their own set of eligibility requirements in terms of credit, income, and debt status, they are available to the following:
Tribally Designated Housing Entities
Any adult member of an American Indian or Alaska Native Tribe recognized by the federal government
An Alaskan Village
A regional corporation
Only one person applying for the loan needs to be eligible as a member of a recognized tribe. The loan can even be for property off of tribal land. The loan can even be for property off of tribal land.
A list of tribes and lenders participating in HUD 184 loans is available on the department’s website.
Are Tribal Loans Legal?
The federally guaranteed tribal loans are available to the Native American people as a sovereign. The sovereign standing of Tribes represents a unique relationship to the federal government. It also comes with a political status that reserves their right to govern themselves. While the loans are not subject to local or state guidelines, they are legal.
Participating in the loans requires that the Native Tribe have specific structures within the laws of the Tribe. These include real property under the jurisdiction of the tribal court. This jurisdiction refers to the Native Tribe’s authority to settle a civil matter regarding ownership of property. The laws must also include:
Procedures applicable in case of foreclosure
Procedures for eviction
Leasing procedures
An area defined by the Tribe as eligible. Often being the geographic area within the court’s jurisdiction
Established protocols for leasing
Land titled to the Tribe by the United States government
Provisions that show HUD 184 Loans as being the priority if there are any standing liens
Provisions that grant access by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and private lenders where appropriate, to land held by the Tribe to allow for service of a guaranteed property
Acknowledgment that no new loan guarantees will be available from the office within HUD responsible for assuming the debt obligation if for any reason eviction and foreclosure procedures are not followed
While the local laws are inapplicable, there are stringent rules expected of tribal leadership. These rules ensure things are above board in terms of lending options.
What are the Requirements Lenders Seek?
There are no requirements that the loan is used on reservation though the borrower must have a current enrollment as a member of a Federally Recognized Tribe. The loan can be for purchase, rehab, refinance, and new construction of property off tribal lands. Lenders will still review existing liens and their management to a certain level. The borrower must provide proof of income in the form of bank statements along with W-2’s are required.
A borrower must have a leasehold interest in the land where the home can receive a loan guarantee on tribal trust land. There are down payment requirements of 2.25%, and the borrower can only have one section 184 loan out at a time. The Tribe or State Housing Finance Agency can even help with this down payment in many cases. Closing costs are still the responsibility of the prospective owner.
While the minimum credit score for the loan is generally 600, a lender may work with the prospective borrower to satisfy the other requirements that can allow the loan to be processed. The manual underwriting makes this process possible since there is no automated decision-making that sways the outcome. There is a creditworthiness requirement for no cash-out refinancing if they choose that option.
Maximum Amount for the HUD 184 Loan
The limit on the amount of the HUD 184 loan is 150% of median home prices for the county, as defined by HUD. The loan carries a guarantee from the Office of Native American Programs for 100% repayment. The loan is also available in 15 or 30 years fixed terms.
The national network of approved lenders follows this same 150% guideline, and the network is growing. National lenders and even local banks can meet the needs of borrowers. They can pair loan options to the borrower’s current standing. The program monitors fees that apply to prevent predatory lending.
The path to homeownership that runs through a HUD 184 loan is unique, but the steps for education about homeownership can be very much the same. Reviewing income to be sure there is a stable source underneath your plans is vital. Borrowers will also benefit from reviewing their existing debt to ensure their debt ratio sets them up for success.
Borrowers can often save money on a HUD 184 loan over an FHA loan. Those with a down payment of 20% or more can often consider other loan options with their lending institution. The institution can usually point you in the correct direction through a VA loan where a borrower may find lower rates.
Since the loan is federally guaranteed, a HUD 184 loan comes with federal guarantee fees. Even with lower interest rates, these fees are a part of the process for anyone looking to secure a Tribal Loan.
What Tribal Loans provides is an opportunity for tribal members to join a program that brings high loan-to-value mortgages to others who may not otherwise have a path to homeownership. The keys to the front door of a new home are also the keys to a future of financial independence.
