Running a business is getting harder and harder every day, especially with the economic crisis that the world is currently going through. Of various issues that businesses are facing, one of the major issues is climate change. The effects of climate change are becoming more and more evident as time passes by without any major steps being taken to tackle this problem.
Those days of deciding whether to go green and move towards sustainability are long past. It is now or never. Businesses play a huge role in contributing to climate change and it is time to make some changes to prevent irreparable damage from happening. Businesses around the world have started to reduce their environmental impact by taking some steps towards sustainability. To help you make your business more sustainable, we will be discussing with you some of the ways that can help you to achieve this target:
Set Attainable Goals
Before you make any changes in your products, services, or business operations, you should set goals for your company. It is important to decide what you want to achieve. Make sure that you set goals that are not only achievable but are also the right decisions for the environment, as well as your company. Going green is not only good for the environment but there are also various benefits such as improvement in business’ reputation, tax incentives, etc.
Some people think that going green might hold back their business’ growth or customers would no longer buy from them but the reality is that most people would instead prefer to buy from a green, sustainable company because people are becoming more conscious about the environment.
Reduce Energy Consumptions & Use Renewable Energy
You should be aware of your energy consumption so that you can make changes accordingly and reduce your energy consumption. Along with the economic crisis, the world is also going through major power & energy crises too. Make sure that you reduce your energy consumption by using power-efficient appliances and using renewable energy sources.
Small things can make a huge difference when it comes to power consumption. For instance, if your office has a lot of windows, you can make use of natural light instead of using artificial lights that are powered by electricity. Even if you have to use artificial lights, you can replace the older ones with newer, energy-efficient LED lights that consume a lot less energy.
You can go one step further and install solar panels or wind turbines that will fuel up your business with renewable energy. In the long term, investing in renewable energy sources is worth it as it will not only reduce your business's carbon footprint but also save you a lot of money.
Reduce Waste, Go Paperless, and Recycle
No matter which industry your company belongs to or what your business size is, every business produces some amount of waste. To make your business more sustainable, reducing waste is imperative. It doesn’t matter what your company size is, the thing that matters is that you should try to reduce waste in your company.
Reducing waste can be something as simple as reducing the usage of paper. Instead of using new paper documents every time, you could try recycling old paper piles that you have available or you could try going paperless by integrating digital documents into your business operations.
Digital documents are taking over the world by storm as they are sustainable, require less storage space, are easier to manage with the help of special tools such as PDF Editor,PDF to WordConverter, PDF Compressor,Word to PDFConverter, etc, reduce paper-related costs, and help to reduce waste.
If that is not possible, using recycled paper is still a better option than buying new stacks of paper every time. Make sure that you make recycling an integral part of your workplace culture. Recycling helps to reduce waste material by a huge margin.
Use Goods From Local Suppliers
Instead of importing goods from elsewhere, you can use goods from your local suppliers. Sourcing local goods has many benefits including a reduction in the environmental impact of your business as there is less fuel consumption. It is also a great way to support your local community and you never know that your local suppliers may have developed the product that your business was looking for.
Use Sustainable Materials For Packaging
Another way to make your business more sustainable is by using sustainable materials in your products' packaging. Governments around the world are making policies that require businesses to create and use eco-friendly packaging materials such as the use of paper bags instead of plastic bags. There are so many options available for businesses to improve their packaging methods as scientists are coming up with new, eco-friendly materials that can be used for packaging such as cornstarch packaging, recycled paper & cardboard, biodegradable plastic, organic fabrics, etc.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.