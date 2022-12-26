The Certified Cloud Security Professional Certification, also known as the CCSP Certification, is a credential that may be obtained from the (ISC)2 by candidates who meet the requirements. The International Information System Security Certification Consortium is referred to as the (ISC2) in this sentence. In addition to this, the CCSP certification is ANSI-approved, which indicates that it satisfies each and every condition specified in the ANSI/IEC/ISO standard-17024. By enrolling in theCCSP certification trainingcourse offered by Simplilearn, you will be able to increase your knowledge of the architecture, design, applications, and operations of cloud security. You will be provided with instruction that is easy to follow and a structured lesson plan that covers every aspect of the CCSP, which will assist you in accelerating your career in the rapidly expanding sector of cloud security.
CCSP certification requirements (prerequisites)
To be eligible for this certification, you need to have at least five years of experience working in IT, of which at least three of those years must have been spent working in information security and at least one of those years must have been spent working in cloud computing. In addition to this, you will be required to demonstrate your competence in the following six areas:
Architectural Concepts & Design Requirements
Security of Cloud-Based Data
Security Concerning Cloud Platforms and Infrastructure
Security for Cloud-Based Applications
Operations
Legal and Regulatory Requirements
In the event that you do not fulfill the qualifications, you have the option of substituting your (ISC)2 CISSP certification for these requirements. If you are not already CISSP certified, you should seriously consider getting the certification if you want to advance your career.
Benefits of CCSP Certification
Let us look at some of the major benefits of the CCSP certification in the paragraphs below:
1. Organizations pay premium packages for protecting data stored in the cloud.
Cloud security professionals have an essential job. If you're one of them, congratulations. Security in the cloud is a significant concern. Statistics that were provided by Cybertalk.org indicate that businesses lose 3.5 percent of their annual revenue as a direct result of a cloud account that has been compromised. That amounts to a loss of $17,500 for a company that brings in $500,000 a year due to cyberattacks. That amounts to a loss of $175,000 over the course of ten years.
2. Your expertise as a cloud security professional is in high demand
Companies are eager to pay top prices for access to the most qualified individuals. Certifications are really necessary if you want to be counted among those elite experts. When it comes to cloud security, businesses don't take any chances. Work experience on its own is not sufficient; they want to know that you have been professionally verified as well. They want to verify that you did not merely get lucky by working for a member of your family.
When you earn your CCSP certification, companies will look to you to find solutions to the complicated cybersecurity problems they face, particularly those that include third-party services. For instance, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), which dictates how data must be safely managed at all times, is binding on healthcare firms as well as anybody who handles their data. This law was passed in order to protect patient's health information.
3. You will be aware of the regulatory norms in Cloud
Companies that are subject to HIPAA regulations require the employment of a full-time cloud security professional in order to ensure that they remain in compliance. Anyone who electronically handles protected health information (PHI) is required by HIPAA to comply with the following requirements:
Ensure the privacy, security, and accessibility of any and all electronically protected health information (e-PHI) that they generate, receive, store, or send.
Determine which dangers to the information's security or integrity can be fairly anticipated and take measures to protect against them.
Protect against uses or disclosures that can be reasonably anticipated but are not permitted.
Ensure that their workforce complies with the regulations.
It may appear that these four criteria are straightforward, but in reality, they present a significant challenge for businesses, particularly when it comes to maintaining compliance on the part of their personnel. The vast majority of workers are content to adhere to the established security procedures; nevertheless, the issue is that many businesses do not have the appropriate procedures in place. Many employees unwittingly breach HIPAA, despite the fact that they have done nothing wrong.
It will be difficult for a typical healthcare organization to fulfill these standards without the assistance of a cloud security professional. They have no chance of picking the best web hosting provider or the best platform for cloud file storage without the assistance of a trained professional who can evaluate the many third-party possibilities. Simply communicating patient information through the use of videoconferencing software such as Skype can result in a costly violation of privacy regulations.
4. Employment opportunities in cloud security are in high demand.
Your expertise as a cloud security professional is in high demand in virtually every sector of the economy. As a CCSP, you will have a greater chance of being hired for the job that best suits your skills and experience. Despite the fact that cloud security professionals are in high demand, there is a lack of such professionals.
The New York Times forecasted in 2018 that there would be a significant shortage of cybersecurity professionals, and that forecast came true. There is a dearth of licensed experts in the workforce right now, and businesses are not ready to settle for less.
5. Certification gives you an advantage over peers
You are put in a more favorable position simply by obtaining a certification, even though your abilities and knowledge are essentially the same as they were before you obtained the certification. When you submit your application for a job, it is important to highlight your certifications in a prominent location because doing so will draw more attention to your resume. You, above all the other applicants, will receive a call back first.
Professionals who have earned various certificates are accorded the highest level of respect in the field of cybersecurity. Knowledge is not always the most important factor, despite the fact that having more knowledge is admirable. The pursuit of certificates demonstrates that you are dedicated to your professional development and that you want to add more value to the organizations for which you work. You are not simply going through the motions or doing the bare minimum.
