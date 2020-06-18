The COVID-19 pandemic has affected virtually every area of our lives. From the number of people who’ve lost their lives to the massive job losses and a stagnating economy, what we’re experiencing is unprecedented. Everything is affected in one way or another, including the legal system. There’s limited access to courts, and social distancing rules still apply in most states.
Although the legal system is slowed down, law firms are still open and ready to serve your legal needs while taking all the precautions necessary to keep them safe. So, if you’ve been injured in a car accident in Atlanta, you can still file an injury claim. A personal injury lawyer can still complete most of the critical steps to help you get fair compensation.
However, there are a few ways the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way both clients and lawyers handle accident injury claims. Here’s what you should know for now:
Access to Medical Care
Most hospitals have been preparing for an influx of coronavirus patients. While the pandemic is slowly easing up in the U.S., most hospitals have had to postpone, reschedule, cancel, or even re-adjust some of their other medical care services, including elective surgeries and other procedures. For injured accident victims, this could mean some delays in the recovery process.
You want to keep yourself safe due to the on-going pandemic. Still, you also have an obligation to do everything you can see your doctor, keep appointments, and follow the doctor’s orders so that your personal injury claim doesn’t get hindered. When you’re injured due to someone else’s negligence, your health and well-being should remain priorities.
That means getting proper medical care despite the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic poses to ensure a faster recovery. This is critical so you can mitigate losses as much as possible. Documenting your injuries is a crucial step in the compensation recovery process. A car accident attorney will need these medical documents to help you build a strong injury claim.
Unwillingness to Honor Medical Appointments
Over the last couple of months and weeks, medical experts have reported that some patients are unwilling to keep their medical appointments due to the threat of contracting the coronavirus. This is understandable as people think about their own safety and that of their families. The same case is happening with some personal injury victims.
If you’ve been injured in an accident, it’s crucial to understand that medical facilities, doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff are doing their best to keep their facilities clean and safe for patients. Social distancing rules, facial protection measures, sanitization rules, and other protective measures are still being applied to minimize risks.
So, don’t hesitate to see your doctor or keep an appointment because of the fear of contracting the coronavirus. You should also follow the safety guidelines provided by your state and local health authorities. Seeing your personal injury lawyer shouldn’t be a problem as most of them are offering consultations remotely and keeping their offices open if you need legal help.
Challenges During the Compensation Recovery Process
Millions of Americans have lost their jobs, and the numbers keep rising. Pockets are also getting tighter as people brace themselves for hard financial times ahead, and that means personal injury victims are motivated to settle their claims as earliest as possible. Court processes are moving slower, and the prospect of waiting several months for a case to be heard is real.
Unfortunately, many insurance companies will try and take advantage of this unprecedented situation by offering quick but low personal injury settlements to unsuspecting victims. It’s tempting to accept a settlement offer when you’re in a hard financial situation, but you should know that insurers have little incentive right now to give you the compensation you deserve.
They’re also losing money in their investments, so it’s better to be patient and take your time to build a strong case. Get an experienced attorney to help you get the highest possible outcome.
Lapses in Insurance Coverage
Due to the difficult financial situation that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused, many people will find it challenging to keep up paying their car insurance premiums. This is risky as it could lead to loss of coverage, complicating the situation for a car accident victim seeking justice for injuries caused by another party.
If, for instance, you’re involved in a car crash with an uninsured or underinsured driver, recovering compensation from that diver may not be possible. The complexity of such situations can make the process of filing personal injury claims more challenging, especially at a time like this when the financial standing of each party plays an even bigger role in the claims process.
Conclusion
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted accident injury claims in different ways. But the good news is that you can still seek medical help, keep your appointments, and take the necessary steps needed to protect your rights. Seeking the assistance of an attorney is just as critical. Just ensure you’re following safety measures put in place to protect yourself and others around you.
