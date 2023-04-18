Commercial banks are unwilling to embrace the utilization of these digital assets despite the fact that the cryptocurrency industry is rapidly growing and getting popular because they think that the risks associated exceed the possible rewards. Regulating bodies like the Controller of the Currency, who believe that these assets could propel financial institutions into a new era of creativity and effectiveness, are trying to alter banks' perceptions of virtual currencies.
Banks may be leery ofBuy Bitcoinbecause they believe that dealing with these assets carries a higher risk and necessitate time-consuming and costly due diligence. But financial institutions can certainly benefit from using digital currencies if they make the switch.
Why Are Banks Irresponsive To Cryptocurrencies?
Decentralization:
The blockchain protocol and the decentralized nature of the blockchain are trusted in these operations rather than depending on centralized mediators. Some banks do not even think they will be able to enter this market adequately because a cryptocurrency regulated by a central bank lessens the attractiveness of the asset in the first place. Some people think that central banks will not be required any longer or will lose their ability to regulate the supply of cash because of how decentralized the currency is perceived to be.
Know Your Customer (KYC) issues:
By utilizing digital currencies, peer-to-peer payments may be carried out without the need for a regulated middleman, enabling users to send money fast and easily without incurring transaction fees. Transactions are basically attached to the transaction ID on the blockchain instead of being connected with a particular bank account through a commercial bank. Several banks are worried about the absence of AML and KYC laws around transactions with virtual currency, which is why this kind of anonymization disturbs them. Banks frequently believe that it is impossible to follow bitcoin transactions for AML and KYC purposes, which could result in fraud and illicit activities on the platform.
How Can Commercial Banks Be A Part Of The Cryptocurrency Drive?
Easy onboarding and support:
By creating tools that would make it easier for their clients to embrace cryptocurrencies, banks may aid in attracting new, less seasoned small investors to the market. For instance, novice bitcoin traders might not be able to create their own wallets and store their own crypto. They may discover that holding their bitcoin that was earned through trading with reliable bitcoin trading software inside a reputable banking institution is simpler and safer than leaving it with an unreliable third party. Banks might provide interest-bearing cryptocurrency accounts that allow consumers to deposit their cryptocurrency through other financial instruments or on the back end. By serving as a dependable third party, banks might help investors who are not familiar with the subtleties of cryptocurrency feel less stressed.
Security and Payment:
Traditional institutions might aid in protecting virtual currency from theft or hackers, relieving customers' concerns. By placing bitcoin under bank regulation, criminal activities may be reduced as well as the perception among onlookers that cryptocurrency transactions are not safe. Banks can use stablecoins and other public blockchains to accelerate their payment procedures. Blockchain technology offers clearing houses a quicker and more affordable replacement when processing payments. Banking institutions might use blockchain systems to speed up clearing and settlements.
Custodian services:
Fraudsters and hackers frequently target cryptocurrencies. So, the need for custodian services—the storage, upkeep, and security of cryptocurrency assets—among banks is rising. For vendors who provide value-added solutions, joining the crypto custodial industry might be a successful business. Being the digital version of the traditional safe deposit box, banks are well-positioned to offer this service. They can do this by leveraging the robust cyber security measures already in place to protect personal investments and records.
Conclusion
The main source of unpredictability is missed opportunities rather than risk. Will banks be prepared to provide the investing and transactional improvements that their clients demand? Can they incorporate this new technology into their current processes? There is no one-size-fits-all strategy for this, but the financial institutions that develop and adopt a workable strategy first will dominate the field.
Banking institutions should stop viewing cryptocurrency as a rival and start viewing it as a collaborator. In fact, banks can have a significant impact on the cryptocurrency market by bringing much-needed safety and certainty to the mostly unregulated sector. Financial services are only now beginning to innovate. New methods of managing funds, securities, and transactions will emerge as a result.
