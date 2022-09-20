Right after Covid-19, digitization played a crucial role in transforming the logistic sector. Digitization in the logistics sector plays a key role in cutting down costs. Furthermore, it reduces the carbon footprint of the businesses too. Additionally, thanks to digitization, it is possible to stay in contact with customers throughout the day. Technological advancement now plays a prominent role in communication, shipment tracking, and data analytics. It not only reduces the cost of companies but also improves customer satisfaction. Here is how digitization can benefit logistic companies.
1. Easy Handling Of Customer Queries
With the help of Artificial Intelligence and automation, logistics companies can introduce AI-powered chatbots. These chatbots help handle the customers’ frequently asked questions and other queries. For instance, many customers inquire about their shipment status.China Postallows the users to track the shipment just likeYunExpressdirectly. Additionally, AI-based chatbots can take care of it too.
On top of it, automated warehouses have become extremely trendy. In automated warehousing, the robots take care of the order picking and packing. It saves not only time but also labor costs. It also makes the supply chain efficient, and this improves revenue growth and helps in managing the inventory better.
2. Tracks Carbon Emissions
Sustainability is of prime importance at the current time, with environmental degradation taking place at an unprecedented rate. Customers are now conscious of sustainability. However, they mostly want the brands to take responsibility on their behalf. With the help of technology, it is possible to track carbon emissions. By tracking this emission, it is possible to reduce carbon efficiency. It can then be used as a competitive advantage as customers look forward to associating themselves with environment-conscious brands.
Furthermore, electric vehicles, which are now available, help reduce both traffic emissions and congestion.
3. Data Analytics
Digitization supports rich data. The data analytics tool can be used to identify all the potential risks. Once the risk is identified, it gets easier to develop a contingency plan. Logistic supply chains are often complicated and fragmented. In such a scenario, it is essential to take risk management seriously. This develops resilience in the company, which helps it survive scenarios such as the recent pandemic. Digitization is the key to developing a solid risk management system. Resilience is essential in the current time not only to survive but also to have a competitive advantage. Also, we know precaution is better than cure. Therefore, the risk management aspect of digitization cannot be ignored.
4. Improved Transversal Visibility
In logistic companies, the number of steps involved is many. As a result, there has been a lack of visibility in the past few years. It is especially true regarding the transversal visibility between the clients and the suppliers. However, with technology and digitization, it is possible to get insights into real-time data. The data helps identify an issue and resolve it in real-time immediately.
Furthermore, it helps to focus on forecasting and plan the business to meet that forecasting. Visibility is of prime importance to keep the supply chain running efficiently. Also, when the customers can track their shipment because of the visibility, it boosts their confidence in the logistic brand.
5. Equipment and Vehicle Maintenance
The Internet of Things is powerful enough to keep the temperature and humidity in check. This information is essential to monitor and further maintain the equipment and vehicles. By taking care of it, the downtime can be reduced. Again, it is useful in running the supply chain smoothly. Also, the deep data provided by the Internet of Things can further be used to improve the safety and security of the different logistic segments.
Technology has made it easier to implement digitization. Logistics companies must embed digitization in their core to boost their revenue and efficiency. With the pandemic, inflation, and the upcoming recession, it is for sure that businesses across the globe are in for a major disruption. However, with digitization, the logistics companies can take care of this disruption and keep growing. Additionally, digitization helps businesses to take care of the environment. Now is the time when letting go of the technological and digital aspects is a big no. Digitization has previously changed the logistic landscape, and it is here with new advancements to bring another set of revolutions.
