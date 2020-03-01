Image 1. source
Some students know what they want to become. They enter college with a precise idea on what major to choose. After graduation, they plan to proceed to medical or law school, or they immediately pursue a career.
What about you?
Do you have a clear idea of the major that you were born for?
It’s okay if you don’t. Many people have general interests in many fields. You may love literature, but math as well. You may like law, but the career journeyseems too challenging. You feel like you can handle “real life” with a business degree a bit better.
It’s okay to contemplate over this choice. You’re just being serious about your future.
Tips: How to Choose a College Major
Understand What a Major Is
The Major is your specialization. If you choose social sciences, that’s the kind of degree that you’ll get from college.
However, you will also choose a minor. That’s a secondary field, which you’ll also study while completing the degree program for your major. It’s another specialization, but it doesn’t require as many courses as your major.
This means that if you have two main areas of interest, you can specialize in both. If you love social sciences but you also like literature, you’ll set one of those niches as your minor. If you change your mind later on, it won’t be difficult to get extra courses that would turn the minor into a full degree program.
You have enough time. You don’t have to declare your major right away. Just choose your focus between a few areas of interests, and play around with the courses. By the time you reach sophomore year, you’ll be ready to choose one of those interests as a major. Only a few degree programs (such as pharmacy) require the commitment to be made early.
Make a List of Subject Areas You Like
The college system is tailored in a way that allows you to experiment with different courses before you’re ready to make a commitment.
Use that opportunity!
First, list all your interests.
What do you like reading about?
Do you frequently research something online? What is it?
What were your favorite subjects at high school?
What do you and your friends talk about?
What categories on Reddit do you like exploring? What discussions are the most productive for you?
All these questions will lead you to a few ideas.
Don’t be afraid to explore a niche that seems overwhelming at this point. Yes; the career journey of a lawyer is challenging. However, it’s okay to take beginner courses. Did you know that you can use a law essay writing service in Australiato help with your assignments? Maybe you’ll find the studying material easier than you assume.
When you have your list, take a few courses. As you realize that you don’t like some of them, you’ll narrow down your options.
Image 2. Source
Identify Your Strengths and Weaknesses
Are you an introvert or an extrovert? It’s a general classification of characters, and it doesn’t mean that you won’t change some aspects of your personality later in life. However, it’s a good start for evaluating your strengths and weaknesses.
Introverts are great at careers like writing, industrial engineers, database administrators, programmers, architects, and other choices that don’t require too much interaction with other people. Extroverts, on the other hand, shine as teachers, social service providers, or lawyers.
If you want to pursue a certain career, it doesn’t matter what your personality is. You already made a choice and you’ll grow in that direction. But if you’re not sure and you want to consider your character, it’s good to know what your preferences are.
Talk to the Counselor
Almost all colleges have a counselor office, where the students can receive career guidance. It’s the counselor’s job to listen to you, offer a few tests to evaluate your skills, and suggest a few careers that you would be good at.
The counselor can also connect you with recent grads, who majored in the fields you like. You can ask about their life after graduation. Did they find it easy to start a career with such a degree?
Follow Your Instincts!
Ultimately, it’s your decision to make.
You know your personal values, abilities, passions, and interests. Follow them.
Do not give up on a particular major if it seems overwhelming or non-perspective. You have the power to make yourself successful in the studies and the career you choose. People say that you can’t earn well as a writer. But what if you become really good and you publish a successful book? Sure; the majority of writers don’t earn well. But who says that you have to belong in the majority?
You have only one chance to go through college education. Make it count!
