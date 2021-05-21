Every employer has to fulfill one responsibility – comply with state and federal labor laws and regulations. The Fair Labor Standard Act helps protect overtime, hours, and wages rules for all employees. Employees are generally categorized as exempt and non-exempt employees. 

What Is the Difference Between Exempt and Non-exempt Employees? 

As per FLSA rules, the salaried employee (exempt) is not entitled to receive any overtime. The exempt employee receives the same payment every month even if he puts in overtime hours. The non-exempt employee is entitled to receive overtime. As per Federal rules, the employer has to pay non-exempt employees overtime for excess of forty hours per week.

Time Tracking for Exempt employee 

Before using any employee time tracking app, employers need to get a better understanding of non-exempt employees. For example, as per FLSA, salaried employees who earn less than $23,660 per year or $455 per week are categorized as non-exempt employees. 

As per labor laws, time tracking of salaried employees is not a necessity as their pay calculation is straightforward and is determined by monthly remuneration. However, experts suggest employers need to record the job hours of every salaried employee. 

Time tracking allows businesses to know when employees are scheduled to work and are following the schedule. The time off also needs to be accounted for. Using an employee time tracking app for exempt employees should record time-in, time-out, break time, and any special notes by the supervisor. At the end of each day, the software should show how many overtime hours the exempt employee has worked in a week. 

Tracking time for exempt employees is crucial for employers as it will prevent any disagreement between employers and employees regarding the pay. The employer should mention which work cannot be accounted for overtime. 

Most employers find different ways to compensate exempt employees who work more than scheduled hours. Time tracking apps will help employers know which exempt employee is eligible to receive additional compensation for extra work. 

Tracking Time for Non-Exempt Employees

Time tracking is crucial for calculating the wages of non-exempt employees. The recording of job hours is the primary data required to compute the wages of non-exempt employees. The time tracking app should record time-in, time-out, break time for each day. It should provide exact details on how many overtime hours each non-exempt employee has completed at the end of the week. 

If the non-exempt employee has worked for more than 40 hours a week, the employer must pay overtime for excess hours worked. The overtime rate cannot be less than the average hourly pay of the employee. 

The overtime rate varies with states. In some states, the employer is required to overtime at a rate of 1.5. For example, if a non-exempt employee’s average hourly rate is $20. The overtime rate per hour will be $30 per hour. 

Failing to track employee work hours increases legal risk due to non-compliance with the Fair Labor Standard Act. Now that you know how time tracking works for exempt and non-exempt employees, here are some additional time tracking software benefits. 

Instant Payroll Reports

One of the reasons for time tracking for exempt employees is that it prevents moral issues for salaried employees. Employees feel demeaned if the organization does not keep a record of the hours they work. The time tracking software also acts like an attendance sheet, and the manager can generate instant payroll reports and fast track disbursement of salaries. 

Leaves Trail of Employee Working Hours

The time tracking software leaves a trail of employee working hours. The data can be helpful to determine the productivity of the employee. It can also prove helpful to know excellent performers in the team and underperforming employees. 

Job Costing 

Most organizations have non-exempt employees working on specific projects. The time tracking software allows organizations to compute the number of work hours spent on each project. The number of work hours is needed to bill clients. The time tracking software provides accurate timesheets that help inaccurate billing and calculating job costs. 

Prevent Frauds

Many times non-exempt employees are required to work in remote areas for projects. The time tracking software comes with a face recognition feature that ensures only the right person can record time-in and time-out on the device. Such a feature reduces the risk of fraud. 

To sum up, there are several good reasons for employers to track the time of their employees. Besides meeting regulatory compliance, it clarifies employee remuneration and reduces chances of disputes or discontent in employees over salary/wages. 

