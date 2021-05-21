Every employer has to fulfill one responsibility – comply with state and federal labor laws and regulations. The Fair Labor Standard Act helps protect overtime, hours, and wages rules for all employees. Employees are generally categorized as exempt and non-exempt employees.
What Is the Difference Between Exempt and Non-exempt Employees?
As per FLSA rules, the salaried employee (exempt) is not entitled to receive any overtime. The exempt employee receives the same payment every month even if he puts in overtime hours. The non-exempt employee is entitled to receive overtime. As per Federal rules, the employer has to pay non-exempt employees overtime for excess of forty hours per week.
Time Tracking for Exempt employee
Before using any employee time tracking app, employers need to get a better understanding of non-exempt employees. For example, as per FLSA, salaried employees who earn less than $23,660 per year or $455 per week are categorized as non-exempt employees.
As per labor laws, time tracking of salaried employees is not a necessity as their pay calculation is straightforward and is determined by monthly remuneration. However, experts suggest employers need to record the job hours of every salaried employee.
Time tracking allows businesses to know when employees are scheduled to work and are following the schedule. The time off also needs to be accounted for. Using an employee time tracking app for exempt employees should record time-in, time-out, break time, and any special notes by the supervisor. At the end of each day, the software should show how many overtime hours the exempt employee has worked in a week.
Tracking time for exempt employees is crucial for employers as it will prevent any disagreement between employers and employees regarding the pay. The employer should mention which work cannot be accounted for overtime.
Most employers find different ways to compensate exempt employees who work more than scheduled hours. Time tracking apps will help employers know which exempt employee is eligible to receive additional compensation for extra work.
Tracking Time for Non-Exempt Employees.
Time tracking is crucial for calculating the wages of non-exempt employees. The recording of job hours is the primary data required to compute the wages of non-exempt employees. The time tracking app should record time-in, time-out, break time for each day. It should provide exact details on how many overtime hours each non-exempt employee has completed at the end of the week.
If the non-exempt employee has worked for more than 40 hours a week, the employer must pay overtime for excess hours worked. The overtime rate cannot be less than the average hourly pay of the employee.
The overtime rate varies with states. In some states, the employer is required to overtime at a rate of 1.5. For example, if a non-exempt employee’s average hourly rate is $20. The overtime rate per hour will be $30 per hour.
Failing to track employee work hours increases legal risk due to non-compliance with the Fair Labor Standard Act. Now that you know how time tracking works for exempt and non-exempt employees, here are some additional time tracking software benefits.
Instant Payroll Reports
One of the reasons for time tracking for exempt employees is that it prevents moral issues for salaried employees. Employees feel demeaned if the organization does not keep a record of the hours they work. The time tracking software also acts like an attendance sheet, and the manager can generate instant payroll reports and fast track disbursement of salaries.
Leaves Trail of Employee Working Hours
The time tracking software leaves a trail of employee working hours. The data can be helpful to determine the productivity of the employee. It can also prove helpful to know excellent performers in the team and underperforming employees.
Job Costing
Most organizations have non-exempt employees working on specific projects. The time tracking software allows organizations to compute the number of work hours spent on each project. The number of work hours is needed to bill clients. The time tracking software provides accurate timesheets that help inaccurate billing and calculating job costs.
Prevent Frauds
Many times non-exempt employees are required to work in remote areas for projects. The time tracking software comes with a face recognition feature that ensures only the right person can record time-in and time-out on the device. Such a feature reduces the risk of fraud.
To sum up, there are several good reasons for employers to track the time of their employees. Besides meeting regulatory compliance, it clarifies employee remuneration and reduces chances of disputes or discontent in employees over salary/wages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.