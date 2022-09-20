Video Games are all around us. We are surrounded by games and games have been a part of our lives. There are different types of games available including web games, mobile games, console games, desktop games, etc. When we were kids, we used to play games for pleasure, whether it was Minesweeper orSpider Solitaire, and even now, most of us love to play games but don’t have time for them.
Some people are of the view that video games are a waste of time and don’t have any benefits. But research has shown that video games are in fact good for health and help children with various important life skills. Not only for children, but video games are also beneficial for adults as they help to cope with stress and improve our alertness. We will be discussing some of the ways in which video games help to cope with stress:
Keep The Mind Busy
Multiple studies by psychologists have shown that meditation can be helpful for the body, especially for the mind as it helps to improve focus, cognitive ability, relationship satisfaction, and reduces stress. Meditation is the process of focusing on the present instead of stressing over the past or worrying about the future and when we play games, we nearly achieve this state of mind. While playing games, most of us only focus on the game on the screen without thinking about anything else, whether it is stacking cards inSolitaireor shooting enemies in an FPS game.
While playing games, most of us are“in the zone”which means that we are fully immersed in the game without worrying about the past or future. This state of mind helps to recover from a long stressful day.
Help To Break From Life's Challenging Moments
Video games also provide a break from life’s challenging moments. Playing video games provides instant gratification as every game has some small easily attainable achievements and goals that one can easily achieve to feel good.
For people who live demanding lives such as students or people working different jobs, it can be difficult for them to deal with a stressful day or a challenging day full of setbacks. By playing video games, one gets a feeling of accomplishment which makes him feel good. This is the reason why people love to play games after a stressful day or facing setbacks at work.
Release The Happy Hormone
Playing games give us pleasure. When we do something pleasurable like eating good food or achieve something such as completing a difficult task, our brains release the happy hormone, dopamine. Whenever we do something good or encounter something positive in our lives, the happy hormone is released by our brains which makes us happy and alleviates our mood. When we play video games, we also feel good which leads to the release of dopamine. So, just by playing video games, we can alleviate our mood and brighten our day and cope with stress.
Provide A Social Playground
Playing video games also provides a social playground by which we can connect with people whom we have never met. Humans are social animals who constantly need to stay in touch and socialize with each other. Video games provide a playground through which we can socialize and forget our stresses and worries. There are now online games available by which we can virtually connect with people from around the world and socialize with them.
After a stressful day, one can hop onto an online game and play it with his virtual friends without dwelling on how his day went. People who are introverts and have difficulty meeting with people in real life can also socialize with people without having to step out of their houses.
Allow Us To Be Creative
Most people like to express their creativity and enjoy their freedom but once you get into adult life, you rarely get the chance to enjoy your freedom or be creative. Being creative is one of our basic needs and when we don’t get the chance to express our creativity, it can become challenging, especially with all the stresses and worries of life.
Video games like Minecraft and Roblox allow us to be creative. These games allow players to build a virtual game world, express their creativity, and build anything they want to. This helps many of us to bust off extra stress after a challenging day at work.
