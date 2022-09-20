Video Games are all around us. We are surrounded by games and games have been a part of our lives. There are different types of games available including web games, mobile games, console games, desktop games, etc. When we were kids, we used to play games for pleasure, whether it was Minesweeper or Spider Solitaire, and even now, most of us love to play games but don’t have time for them. 

Some people are of the view that video games are a waste of time and don’t have any benefits. But research has shown that video games are in fact good for health and help children with various important life skills. Not only for children, but video games are also beneficial for adults as they help to cope with stress and improve our alertness. We will be discussing some of the ways in which video games help to cope with stress:

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription