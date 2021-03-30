While you enjoy drafting from your favourite vape pens, you might be wondering, “exactly how do they work”? And how are vaporizers different from other mediums for extracting cannabis’ delectable aroma, along with its health-impacting gains?
This brief and simple overview will give you an insider-look into the mechanisms of a vaporizer. Use this vapor and know about how your vape functions.
How A Vape Works
1. Warm Up A Little Above 157°
Power-on your vape and let it sit at a temperature above 157°. This is the number to look out for. Start with this number and work your way up in case you want your vaping preference to be on the stronger, more intense side (after you graduated from noob-status).
2. The Greens In The Oven
The heating chamber often referred to as the “oven” of a vaporizer, is the powerhouse of the vape itself. It acts as a repository of sorts. Dry herbs and/or concentrates (depending on the type of vape you own) are “vaporized”.
So then, how do these cannabis products become vaporized? By heating them. Said oven is equipped with one of two processes: convection or conduction.
What Is Convection?
Convection is a transferral of temperature without matter directly touching the heating apparatus. Whether in a gaseous or liquid matter, it is the movement of molecules wherein hot temperature rises and its colder opposite sinks. In a vaporizer, the hot “air” is what heats up the cannabis.
What Is Conduction?
As opposed to convection, conduction allows heat to directly be transferred from the oven to the cannabis product itself. Where convection heats up the “air” in the oven, conduction will see the oven itself rise in temperature. When herbs are placed on top of the heated material, their vapour will be released.
3. Your Herbs And Temperature: 10 to 20 Seconds, Or More
The temperature-setting in a vape may affect the duration in which the vapour of cannabis is released (either via conduction or convection, as stated above). A vape’s heating duration will rely on the size of the vape as well as the features of the temperature mechanisms of the same device.
Average-size vaporizers will take about 10 to 20 seconds before herbs and concentrates are heated enough for drafting. Others, a minute or more. Nonetheless, a handful of newer, more innovative vaporizers is small in size yet don’t take long to heat up cannabis goods.
4. The Vaporizer Screen
Before the vapour reaches the mouthpiece, it passes through the vaporizer screen. This acts as a filter to keep the draft void of herb particles, residue (for concentrates), or similar debris away from the vapour.
This is one of the grounds for why many vaping connoisseurs are very particular when it comes to choosing vape screens. There are certain types that have fine mesh to effectively screen debris. On the other hand, there are also ones that don’t do this job as effectively but offer drafts in higher doses and thicker whiffs with each inhale.
5. Vaporizer Mouthpiece
The mouthpiece of the vaporizer is as integral as the rest of the parts of a vaporizer. It can impede or allow a smooth vape flow. Pay attention to the material of this component. Those with a lower quality either easily overheat or let dry herb particles accumulate. Factors that will affect the cleanness of your cannabis vapour.
