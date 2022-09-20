The office environment plays a significant role in productivity. Improving productivity in the office can be a big challenge, especially if you have to overview everything, but worry not, we have got you covered. We have discussed below some ways in which the office environment affects employee productivity:
Ergonomics Play A Huge Role
If you haven’t heard the term ergonomics, it is the process of designing workplaces, tools, and systems in such a way that they fit the people who use them. Workers are more productive at the office if the workplace and the machines they use are built according to their bodies. For instance, having the right chair for your workers at the workplace so that they get proper lumbar support and they are able to adjust the height & depth of the chair according to their body.
The workplace and different workstation tools that employees use and interact with should fit them so that they are able to work comfortably. Just by having the right chairs, employees will sit comfortably at their work desks without any complaints of back pain or any other problem, which will ultimately improve output & productivity.
Along with chairs, the positioning of other elements such as desk, monitor, keyboard, etc is also important as they help employees to work in a comfortable position.
Keep The Office Clean, Neat, and Organized
Research has shown that a dirty, cluttered environment prevents you from working at your full potential. A cluttered environment overloads your brain just like it overloads the workplace. Not only that, a cluttered and dirty workplace isn’t aesthetically appealing and gives negative vibes. It gives the impression to employees and clients that the employer is not very much keen on keeping everything clean and organized.
In comparison, a neat, clean, tidy, and organized workplace gives positive first impressions to everyone who visits it. To improve productivity around the office space, keeping everything clean is important. You can not only keep cleaners for this purpose but also ask employees to clean up their workspace.
Along with this, the digital workspace i.e the PC or Laptop they work on should also be properly organized. All the files, folders, documents, images, and emails should be properly organized including tools like Scrabble Word Finder for employees who love to play Scrabble to bust off extra stress. Instead of paper documents, employees can focus more on digital documents which are easier to manage, clean, and organize.
Add Greenery To The Office
Several studies have shown that having plants or greenery in the office can help boost employee productivity. A 2011 study showed that the presence of plants helps to prevent fatigue and improve alertness. Just looking at plants and flowers can make one day. Plants bring out positive vibes and spread positivity around the workplace. The productivity further increases when plants are there with outdoor views.
Plants also boost the mood of many employees, especially those who are nature lovers. Just as playing Words With Friends does for many people, having plants in the workspace can boost mood and decrease stress levels of many. Plants also give a feeling to employees that their employer cares about their welfare.
Make the Temperature Comfortable For Everyone
This might not sound like a big deal to most of you but the temperature of the workplace has a lot to do with productivity. Too cold and employees can’t give their best without thinking about keeping them warm, too hot and it’s the same results, and employees cannot be as productive as they should be. Making the office too hot during winter or too cold during summer might work but only for a limited period.
To achieve maximum productivity at the workplace, the temperature should be kept not too high and not too low, a number that works perfectly for all the employees. Setting temperature based on research might or might work for you.
A study by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory suggests that employee productivity is the greatest when the air temperature is around 72 degrees Fahrenheit but this is a number that might not work for your office because of various reasons and 72 degrees is not a universal number that would work perfectly everywhere to achieve maximum productivity. However, this number gives the range in which you should look for the optimal temperature for your workstation.
Use A Modern Office Layout
If you have ever been to the office or workstation of a rapidly growing startup or a successful business, you might have noticed that the office layout is different from the others. They usually have a modern office design which comes with its own benefits. Modern office design requires less space than old, traditional layouts and provides many benefits to employees, such as increased privacy, fewer noise distractions, etc. Going with a modern, productive office design instead of an old, traditional one is the way to maximize productivity.
