Governments from different countries are currently battling the spread of the COVID-19 disease. Testing kits have become an essential solution in this effort to prevent the said virus from spreading further.
Public health agencies have made it a priority to test those who have shown symptoms of the disease and those with a recent travel history from countries with confirmed COVID-19 cases. But, despite its widespread use, many still don’t know and understand what these tests actually do.
To further give light on the importance of these test kits, it’s essential that the general public has an inkling as to how these tests work.
What is Coronavirus?
The coronavirus disease, also called the COVID-19, is a severe respiratory disease that emerged in Wuhan, China, late in December of 2019. This virus is considered zoonotic since it first developed in animals before humans caught it.
Health departments and some commercial companies are conducting some tests for people showing symptoms of the disease. However, despite their best efforts, a new influx of positive cases are still continuously rising, and the death toll with it. Tests are high in demand, which shows the disparity with the current supply of testing kits.
Restrained testing had been implemented, and quarantines and lockdowns were imposed. Those who have shown symptoms of infection are prioritized for testing. Also, people are advised not to leave their homes unless necessary to avoid the further spread of the virus.
Who Can Get Tested for Coronavirus?
There are two main reasons why a person is tested for coronavirus:
a person is exposed to the virus via an infected person
if the person is showing symptoms of the disease
These symptoms may look like the same with the typical flu, such as fever, dry cough, fatigue, and shortness of breath. Some symptoms include:
Headache
Sore throat
Diarrhea
Runny nose
Body pain
After exposure to the virus, the symptoms will appear within two to fourteen days. Some people may be asymptomatic or did not feel immediately ill during the first day of infection, but can still transmit the virus to another person. Ideally, the prevention and cure of the disease can only be controlled through testing people who have been exposed to the virus and people showing clear symptoms.
How does the test work?
COVID-19 has no specific medicine yet, but with the help of the testing kit, once the test is done and the person is tested positive, the infected person will be quarantined. Through a quarantine procedure, the patient keeps the virus from spreading to others. The benefits of testing are that the health worker will build more accurate pictures of cases.
The two kinds of tests available for the COVID 19
Diagnosing test. A fast blood test that may tell a patient if it is infected with the virus. It can find a virus that causes a COVID-19 in the samples that are taken from a respiratory system. A healthcare provider makes decisions about testing. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 and want to get tested, you may call a healthcare provider that can assist your status on the phone. They can direct you on where to go for a test and provide the right guide for health care.
Antibody test. This test is also called a serology test that will look for certain things called antibodies in your blood. It will show that if you have previous infections with the virus. Antibodies are the proteins that help to fight germs and viruses like COVID 19. Serology tests are becoming available on health care providers. To get a serologic(antibody) test, check with your local health provider. If you test as a positive patient after undergoing a serology test, it shows that you have the antibodies that result in infection or related to coronavirus.
All testing for COVID-19 should be done with proper consultation with the health provider. For the patients, the procedure can be done easily and can be done anywhere. The test involves a swab test to the patients' deep nasal cavity and collects cells from the back of the nose. The collected cells will be sent to the laboratory and put through a test to determine if the patient is infected with the virus. The patient will expect the result between 2-3 days from the test.
The Options for testing
Public test. Many public health laboratories have completed the verification test for covid19. It is essential to know that this test is limited for the people with a severe illness such as:
Pregnant women
People with severe symptoms
Older adults
Person with disabilities
Home collection test kits. Last April 21, 2020, the FDA or Food and Drug Administration approved the first Covid19 home testing kits. Through this, the people will collect a nasal sample and mail it to the laboratory for the test result.
Several companies have worked to create test kits to allow people to take a swab test for themselves. This type of kit is called an at-home-collection kit. Coronavirus testing kits for sale are designed easier to make an accurate test for every consumer.
Takeaway
Thousands of people every day are being tested for COVID-19, which drives the government around the globe to work with a supply of materials for more testing kits. It will help in allowing experts to understand how the virus is progressing and how the virus will affect the society's future. Hopefully, we’ll be able to curtail the widespread contagion of this deadly virus, and that this pandemic will be over soon.
