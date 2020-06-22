Right now, we are at a very unfortunate time. Covid-19 has changed the way that we do business, and some might even say that these changes are going to carry on for years to come. What’s even more interesting is that voice transcription is increasing in popularity and when you look at the reasons why, you will soon see that it isn’t at all surprising.
IMAGE SOURCE: Pexels.com
The Role of a Receptionist is Being Supported
The role of a skilled receptionist in the medical industry is decreasing; the main reason for this is because transcription documentation requires a huge amount of manual work. More and more hospitals are now gravitating towards a digital system and this includes voice to text recordings. The next decade will see a very large decline in available jobs for medical transcriptionists and this could have an impact on receptionists too. This is just one of the many benefits of a voice transcription software.
Reduced Turnaround Times
Handwritten copies of records might be maintained right now, but sometimes it can take 24 hours or more to update it on the system. During times like this, hospitals are filled with patients, and delays like this can mean the difference between life and death. If you were to have a voice to text conversion software in place on the other hand then you will soon see that the software is able to record the information that is being input via a telephone call and it can also update it in the EMR of the patient too. This means that the patient’s record can be shared right away, and it also means that the turnaround time is close to zero.
Addressing the Backlog in Calls
The current pandemic has forced the entire healthcare industry to become all-hands on deck right now. When you look at hospitals, you will soon see that doctors, nurses and other medical professionals are now so busy treating patients that there are not so many people available to man the phones. Telemedicine is what people resort to when they don’t want to make a trip to the hospital. Voice recognition software can come to the rescue here. The best thing about voice recognition software is that it can convert the voice recording of the patient into text and it can then display it to the doctor within the EMR. The doctor will then key in the right prescription before updating the EMR.
Accuracy And Error
When you look at someone’s handwriting, you may see that it is hard to read and this can lead to serious errors being made. The best thing about a voice transcription service is that it converts any discharge notes or even prescriptions into text. This absolutely eliminates the process of having to call up the doctor just so you can clarify what has been written down.
So there really are many benefits of hiring a voice transcription service if you work in the medical industry and it can be especially beneficial in the current pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.