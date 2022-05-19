According to Gallup’s recent HowMillennialsWanttoWorkandLive report, “87% of millennials say professional development or career growth opportunities are very important to them in a job.” This insight into the motivations of millennials indicates that the new, increasingly millennial workforce wants employment that allows them to gain and develop new skills. This means that employers will need to provide employees with the opportunities to do so if they want to keep their employees happy.
A simple way for employees to accommodate the desires of their new workforce is through education stipends. Put simply, an education stipend is an amount of money that an employer allots to an employee for educational purposes. This can mean anything from college classes to a simple crafts class at one’s local library. https://www.pexels.com/photo/man-teaching-woman-in-front-of-monitor-3285203/
While some employers may add the caveat that the money must be used on an educational subject relevant to their business in some way, many organizations allow their employees to use the stipend for any educational subject that they wish to pursue.
One could pursue anything from another language to philosophy to graphic design. Those wishing to become more valuable employees may pick up a skill that could be useful in their organization, such as coding or organizational management. Whatever one chooses to use their educational stipend for, it can allow opportunities for one to pick up new skills and knowledge they wouldn’t otherwise pursue.
Though some employers may view educational stipends as an unnecessary luxury, they can actually be beneficial to their organization in several ways. Educational stipends can:
Improve employee retention rates
Improve morale among employees
Add new skills and value to an organization
Provide employees with the opportunity to grow
Reduces work-related stress
Improving Employee Retention Rates
As Gallup’s How Millennials Want to Work and Live report shows, millennials value work opportunities that allow them to develop as professionals. A way for employers to provide their increasingly millennial workforce with this opportunity is by providing them with educational stipends.
An educational stipend can act as a reason why millennial employees would stay at a company rather than leave. What may seem like an unnecessary expense to some employers can be viewed more accurately as an investment in incentivizing employees to stay with one’s organization.
Improving Morale Among Employees
No one likes feeling like an afterthought in any situation, especially in the workplace. If an employee feels like their employer doesn’t value them, then it’s likely that they’ll accept a job offer elsewhere if the opportunity presents itself.
A way for employers to boost morale among employees and ensure that they feel valued is by providing them with educational stipends. Employees who receive educational stipends will likely feel that their organization both values them and encourages them to grow. As such, the gesture of an educational stipend can help boost morale among employees and increase their motivation to work hard for an organization.
Adding New Skills and Value to an Organization
Organizations need to be growing and evolving constantly in today’s rapidly changing business landscape. One way for organizations to do this effectively is by encouraging employees to gain new skills and knowledge that could add value to the organization.
Organizations provide their employees with the chance to gain new skills and knowledge by providing them with educational stipends. By allowing employees to gain new skills and knowledge, organizations are adding these skills and knowledge to the organization itself.
Giving Employees the Opportunity to Grow
As the Gallup report noted, the millennial workforce values job opportunities that allow them to grow. By giving employees more opportunities to do so, employers can keep their workforce happy and thriving.
An effective way to allow employees to grow is through educational stipends. By doing this, employees have the chance to take advantage of online programs, which can provide them with the opportunity as people and professionals. In addition, increased educational pursuits offer employees the chance to increase their earning potential, which can act as yet another reason for employees to be motivated and loyal to an organization.
More Organizations Need to Provide Educational Stipends
Statistics show that between 2019 and 2020, only about 56% of all employers offered undergraduate or graduate program assistance. This means that nearly half of employers don’t provide this type of assistance to their employees.
It is likely that employers who put more effort into providing their employees with educational stipends will have an easier time of both retaining employees and maintaining a sense of happiness in their workforce.
Educational Stipends Are the Future
Given the changing values of today’s workforce, it is likely that more and more organizations will make greater efforts to provide their employees with educational stipends. Though some employers may misinterpret educational stipends as an unneeded expense, many are beginning to understand that the money invested into employees’ educational pursuits is basically money spent adding value to one’s organization in a variety of ways.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.