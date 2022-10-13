Mankind has been plagued by several natural and man-made causes that have led to massive destruction and loss of human life during the pandemic of COVID-19 its impacted Bitcoin anddecentralized network. Fatal diseases such as plague, cholera, and smallpox, natural disasters like famine and floods, and man-made destruction caused by the two world wars did not impact the world population and global economy as much as the virus Covid 19 did.
The virus spread with alarming speed across continents and spared not even the economically developed countries that have the better infrastructure to handle such calamities. Besides, the loss of millions of lives across the countries, the impact of Covid 19 on the global economy has been such that all countries are still reeling from its effects. Industries and commercial establishments were shut for an extended period.
With currencies plummeting and governments struggling to control inflation rates, the traditional financial markets were in complete disarray.
Effect of Covid-19 on Bitcoin on the crypto arena
While all economies were badly affected by the deadly virus in 2020, and the recovery process continues till today, it was observed that digital assets were not as negatively impacted by the pandemic as the global financial markets.
However, to start with the process, it was not so smooth in the initial stages when the virus hit the modern world. The stock market crashed on March 12, 2020, also referred to as Black Thursday did not just see a market crash across all countries but negatively impacted the crypto market as well. The crash was reflected in the price of several coins too. Coins such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin saw a fall in their value but unlike fiat currency, the crypto coins recovered fast and regained some of their lost value.
People were taking out their assets from the traditional financial markets due to plunging interest rates and investing heavily in the crypto market. Bitcoin prices saw a hike of 300% in this period. People wanted to keep their assets safe from the crippling inflation rates and also since they did not get back much in return via interests, there was a massive transfer of funds from the physical to the digital realms. Though the U.S government managed to keep its inflation rate in check, the confusion and chaos that was witnessed in the financial market saw its citizens too, shift to the digital market in a big way.
During lockdown, bank services too were hampered and this affected the financial transfer of fiat money. Since transactions of digital assets can be easily done from anywhere across the world by anyone who has a strong internet connection, this proved to be advantageous for Bitcoin and other coins.
Another significant factor that helped the cryptocurrencies to fare better was that lockdowns and social distancing norms, badly affected the physical goods and service sectors and this translated to a huge demand for digital goods.
Factors that worked in favour of Bitcoin during Covid-19
It exists in the digital space
Lockdowns and social distancing did not impact digital trading and investments. All that the people needed was sound internet and the coins were enough for the people to send or receive money anywhere and anytime.
Immune to inflation
The maximum number of Bitcoin is fixed at 21 million and this enables it to be used as an effective hedge against inflation.
Unaffected by political and social turmoil
Governments were forced to take several harsh measures to handle the economic fallout of Covid-19 and since Bitcoin is not impacted by political regulations, people preferred to keep their assets safe by investing in cryptocurrency.
Access to Bitcoin
Trading apps such as Profit Edge and other reliable crypto exchanges enabled investors and traders to invest easily in Bitcoin and other coins.
While the world was in recovery mode in 2021 post the pandemic, a variant of Covid-19, Omicron was detected in November 2021 and it caused havoc in the early parts of 2022 which again saw the loss of human lives and disruption in the global economy. This time though the crypto market also seemed to have been impacted and the price of the coins had steadily been low all through the year. However, experts were optimistic about their future.
Conclusion
Though Bitcoin has been affected by the pandemic, the consequences have not been as hard-hitting as it has been for the traditional financial market.
