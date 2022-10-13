Mankind has been plagued by several natural and man-made causes that have led to massive destruction and loss of human life during the pandemic of COVID-19 its impacted Bitcoin and decentralized network. Fatal diseases such as plague, cholera, and smallpox, natural disasters like famine and floods, and man-made destruction caused by the two world wars did not impact the world population and global economy as much as the virus Covid 19 did.

The virus spread with alarming speed across continents and spared not even the economically developed countries that have the better infrastructure to handle such calamities. Besides, the loss of millions of lives across the countries, the impact of Covid 19 on the global economy has been such that all countries are still reeling from its effects. Industries and commercial establishments were shut for an extended period. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription