Throughout the world, especially in the emerging economy countries, women still struggle to get equal chances to be entrepreneurs. Just over 30% of the companies in Australia are owned and operated by women. This number should be higher when you consider the fact that numerous studies from every part of the globe shows consistent statistics that women are more likely to start a business.
Another interesting concept that needs to be touched on is that women are more apt to spend money on insurance plans that will cover their entire families, including their parents, when it is offered. This is useful information for insurance companies to have, and to use to their advantage.
Let us discuss a few things that insurance companies need to work on that can support women entrepreneurs during the extraordinary times that we are all living in today.
Women Have Specific Needs That Need Addressed
Insurance companies across the world need to step up their games. They need to offer gender specific insurance plans, rather than ones that are standard issue. The standard version does not consider the differences that should be apparent when offering a plan to either gender. Equality across the board does not mean that every person, regardless of their gender, gets the same coverage at the same costs.
Women require some specialized needs that men do not. Even though main insurance plans do cover some of the needs, they are not at the levels that they need to be because they have been factored in with everyone that they insure. A good example of this would be pregnancy. Women go through a ton of changes during this period of life, and they require health care on a set schedule. They also need to have the leeway to go into an emergency facility if the need arises.
Another issue that comes up in some countries is the fact that women do not have as many assets as men do. Some of the reasons behind this are the traditions that they follow, and laws that have been set into place that offers men better avenues towards financial success. Divorces almost always give the better options to males, even if the woman was the main bread winner for the family.
Insurance companies need to embrace this knowledge and offer more specialized plans for women, including business policies that they will need to have. A basic business plan will need to be leaning towards female care and needs, along with the basic business and employee coverage amounts. The costs should not be judged by the gender, but by the needs and the coverage limits that are agreed upon.
Shifting The Perceptions Of People Throughout The Insurance Industries
Everyday women across the globe fight to break the common perceptions associated with them. Women can work any job, as a front-line worker or manager, that men can. When trying to get small business insurance agents may look at their endeavor as a lost cause because the industry chosen is controlled by men across the board. This is actually the time that an insurance carrier needs to step up and create a targeted insurance plan to help gain a footing into the sector, and to help them be successful along the way.
It may come as a surprise but if you do your own survey you will see what the experts are talking about. Perceptions are not always ones that are personal thoughts and feeling that people have. They are actually ways of thinking that is based in the subconscious mind. The mind processes things in ways that most of us do not understand.
That is one reason that people are having a tough time changing the way that they perceive things. The easiest way to shift this thought process is by marketing insurance plans that are female specific, that will not hamper them during any stage of their business, or of their personal life. Targeted insurance plans will allow women to break into business adventures that they would normally not be able to do.
Pushing For Diversity And Inclusion
People from all genders are pushing for better diversity and inclusion throughout all business sectors, including insurance companies. One thing that you may not comprehend is that insurance companies have a lot of power in their communities. They throw money into local economies and improve the levels of business and life through coverage plans and health protection policies.
It is common knowledge that big businesses control the market and they have a significant impact upon the economy of the area. Pharmacy companies are one of the biggest influences, but insurance carriers are one of the industries that are at the top of the list. Some insurance companies are already pushing for diversity and inclusion, but in order to do that they need to start with themselves and their own companies.
What that means is that it has been shown that insurance companies have more women on the payroll then men. That might seem great, but the problems start to become apparent the further up the career ladder that you go. Women make up over 60% of the workforce, but they only hold about 19% of the board seats, and only 12% of top company officers are women.
It is hard for insurance companies to dispute the statistics. It is even harder for them to make targeted plans for female entrepreneurs because women are not equally represented in job positions that can make a difference in the plans that are being offered. If an insurance company wants to truly become inclusive and diverse, they need to make some fundamental changes within their own companies.
Final Thoughts
Insurance companies around the world have a huge opportunity to help female entrepreneurs through the extraordinary times that we are currently in. Women are rising to new heights, and they are starting new endeavors with the help of banks and specialized grants designed for them. Times are changing, slowly, but with the help of the big companies, such as the ones in the insurance industry, women will continue to grow and prosper as business owners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.