Ethereum or Ether is the second-best cryptocurrency in the world of crypto after Bitcoin being number one in terms of market capitalization and being conveniently tradable via Bitcoin Trading Software. Basically, there exist two different types of Ethereum accounts that are known as EOAs (Externally Owned Accounts) and Contracts. The public key of Ethereum is a combination of two coordinates (x & y) that proves the equation of the elliptic curve. Two numbers take part in the derivation of the public key that is developed from the private key with the help of multiplication of the elliptic curve. You cannot reverse this process, which simply means that it is impossible to generate a private key from a public one. know more aboutBitcoin Scamby clicking here.
The Generation Of Ethereum Public Key
For the purpose of generating the Ethereum public key, we bring the private key into use in an equation, which includes elliptic curve multiplication. This process is irrevocable.
We can write the equation as K= k X G
In this equation, K denotes the public key, k is the private key, and G is the Generator point. The multiplication of an elliptic curve is not like ordinary multiplication. It is distinct from that. This function is one-way and not so difficult to perform in a single direction but impossible to perform in the opposite direction. For instance, in the case of multiplication, it is easy to perform, while in the case of division, it will become impossible to do. This mechanism turns it into an effective tool to derive a public key from a private one because it makes it unimaginable to generate a private key from a public key.
Public key cryptography, which is also known as asymmetric cryptography, is built on the phenomenon of a discrete algorithm. This algorithm includes multiplication & addition at points on an elliptic curve. Such cryptography is called elliptic curve cryptography.
It is an auspicious form of cryptography, which would be utilized in the upcoming years. Bitcoin uses an elliptic curve known as secp256k1. Ethereum also relies on the same elliptic curve. The curve used by Ethereum is specific and is based on a series of mathematical constants that are defined in the standard of secp256k1.
To generate a public key of Ethereum, there exist two methods. The first method includes the installation of a command-line tool for generating Interchange Client Addresses Protocol (ICAP) and in the second method we generate addresses manually. The ICAP offers a versatile, checksummed, and information-sharing encoding mechanism. The Interchange Client Address Protocol addresses are capable of encrypting Ethereum addresses. ICAP’s compatibility with IBAN encryption makes it highly effective for encrypting these addresses.
In the case of computing the public key manually with the help of ECDSA & secp256k1 is a complicated procedure, and it is better to leave this process to expert tools or libraries. Anyhow, for individuals who are concerned about mathematical details, the formula to generate the public key is given below:
Public key = Private key x G
In this formula, G is the constant point or fixed generator point, and the private key here is a 256-bit key in the form of a hexadecimal number. There are two coordinates, x & y of G. it is the fundamental point to generate Ethereum public key. You can also consider it a reference point for performing arithmetic operations on various points of the elliptic curve. This entire process takes place with the help of arithmetic operations determined by the secp256k1.
These operations include point addition and scalar multiplication. Keep in mind that the formula described above demonstrates a high level of implementation; the calculation in real terms is extremely complex and is generally performed by professional tools and libraries.
Format Of Ethereum Address
We can create the Ethereum address through the utilization of the Keccak-256, which is a public key hash, and illustrate it in the form of a number that is hexadecimal. Ethereum address is generated by using the last 20 bytes of this hash.
Final Thoughts
The generation of the Ethereum public key takes place from the private key utilizing the ECDSA (Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm). An individual can obtain the public address for his account if he uses the last 20 bytes of the public key hash and adds 0x at the start of that hash.
