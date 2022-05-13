When looking for a social platform that will introduce you to new people from all over the world and allow you to learn and share your thoughts and emotions freely, there are numerous elements to consider. Regrettably, most communication platforms are doing the same thing and employing outdated features. As a result, most people now believe that's how social sites should be.
However, that is incorrect. Social media networks with specific ideas and aims, such as Livebeam, are doing things in a different way. It's not enough to submit inquiries and start chatting on the platform, you should go through a verification process to ensure security of the website. Livebeam also connects you with inspiring people who can help you alter your life for the better.
Here are 5 reasons why Livebeam is different from other communication platforms in 2022:
Verified Users
The majority of platforms are ranked by the number of people who use them. Given the abundance of phoney profiles on social media networks, this is incorrect. To make matters worse, certain platforms enable it in the hopes of gaining popularity. A site with thousands of verified members is far superior to one with millions of profiles that have not been verified and are likely having fraud accounts.
Trusted users on the platform are verified by Livebeam. This is done to weed out time-wasters and con artists who will not benefit you in any way. This is done to ensure that on Livebeam you'll only be interacting with actual people who have verified accounts. Knowing you're establishing friends with actual individuals gives you a sense of security and confidence. All users that are verified, have their profiles recognised as such.
Profiles Have a Detailed Bio
Personal information is insufficient to learn about a person, and you can't go around asking everyone about themselves – this frequently happens on other platforms and can be exhausting. Users on Livebeam may provide a bio about themselves with interesting facts and other valuable life experiences.
This gives other people a place to start in the discourse. You can begin conversing with them about their pastime, which you are also interested in, or their field of study, which you are knowledgeable about.
Customer Service Is On Point
It's not every day that you hear about customer service available at all hours of the day and night and responding quickly, especially on a communication site. Some platforms require you to wait days for any issues to be resolved. It may take weeks to address complex situations.
Some people are forced to close accounts with problems and create new ones. As a result, individuals lose any existing online contacts or ties. On Livebeam this never happens because the customer care is helpful and polite. If you have any concerns, they will be rectified immediately, and there will be no downtimes that could result in sluggish communications or streaming issues.
Have Freedom To Interact
On Livebeam you may find and converse with practically anyone you choose. People are incredibly friendly and conversational. Even if you are a good communicator, you can make friends who will make you feel at ease enough to begin acting towards dreams.
Take Time For Yourself
While the Internet is widely used for communication, it is sometimes useful to set out time to utilise it exclusively for personal purposes. This means that one way to spend time online is to engage in activities that you enjoy and that help you re-energize. Listening to meditations or viewing your favourite Netflix TV series, watching YouTube kitten videos, or perusing virtual galleries of museums from around the world are all examples of this. There are several alternatives to choose from. You must spend this time alone with yourself, enjoying what you're doing while also resting and relaxing.
An hour of such meaningless activity is plenty for some; for others, a weekend can be spent in such fashion. In any event, using the Internet to improve yourself and your mental health is a terrific idea. You can also find a companion for your new activity on Livebeam.
The possibilities of the internet are nearly endless, and we're convinced you can come up with at least a dozen new things to do on it. Along with that, anything you choose for yourself throughout your online stay must be enjoyable.
Livebeam is a social discovery and streaming platform for e-meeting strangers who make you happy.
If you want to broaden your communication horizons, give Livebeam a try.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.