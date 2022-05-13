When looking for a social platform that will introduce you to new people from all over the world and allow you to learn and share your thoughts and emotions freely, there are numerous elements to consider. Regrettably, most communication platforms are doing the same thing and employing outdated features. As a result, most people now believe that's how social sites should be.

However, that is incorrect. Social media networks with specific ideas and aims, such as Livebeam, are doing things in a different way. It's not enough to submit inquiries and start chatting on the platform, you should go through a verification process to ensure security of the website. Livebeam also connects you with inspiring people who can help you alter your life for the better.

Here are 5 reasons why Livebeam is different from other communication platforms in 2022:

  1. Verified Users

The majority of platforms are ranked by the number of people who use them. Given the abundance of phoney profiles on social media networks, this is incorrect. To make matters worse, certain platforms enable it in the hopes of gaining popularity. A site with thousands of verified members is far superior to one with millions of profiles that have not been verified and are likely having fraud accounts.

Trusted users on the platform are verified by Livebeam. This is done to weed out time-wasters and con artists who will not benefit you in any way. This is done to ensure that on Livebeam you'll only be interacting with actual people who have verified accounts. Knowing you're establishing friends with actual individuals gives you a sense of security and confidence. All users that are verified, have their profiles recognised as such.

  1. Profiles Have a Detailed Bio

Personal information is insufficient to learn about a person, and you can't go around asking everyone about themselves – this frequently happens on other platforms and can be exhausting. Users on Livebeam may provide a bio about themselves with interesting facts and other valuable life experiences.

This gives other people a place to start in the discourse. You can begin conversing with them about their pastime, which you are also interested in, or their field of study, which you are knowledgeable about.

  1. Customer Service Is On Point

It's not every day that you hear about customer service available at all hours of the day and night and responding quickly, especially on a communication site. Some platforms require you to wait days for any issues to be resolved. It may take weeks to address complex situations.

Some people are forced to close accounts with problems and create new ones. As a result, individuals lose any existing online contacts or ties. On Livebeam this never happens because the customer care is helpful and polite. If you have any concerns, they will be rectified immediately, and there will be no downtimes that could result in sluggish communications or streaming issues.

  1. Have Freedom To Interact

On Livebeam you may find and converse with practically anyone you choose. People are incredibly friendly and conversational. Even if you are a good communicator, you can make friends who will make you feel at ease enough to begin acting towards dreams.

  1. Take Time For Yourself

While the Internet is widely used for communication, it is sometimes useful to set out time to utilise it exclusively for personal purposes. This means that one way to spend time online is to engage in activities that you enjoy and that help you re-energize. Listening to meditations or viewing your favourite Netflix TV series, watching YouTube kitten videos, or perusing virtual galleries of museums from around the world are all examples of this. There are several alternatives to choose from. You must spend this time alone with yourself, enjoying what you're doing while also resting and relaxing.

An hour of such meaningless activity is plenty for some; for others, a weekend can be spent in such fashion. In any event, using the Internet to improve yourself and your mental health is a terrific idea. You can also find a companion for your new activity on Livebeam.

The possibilities of the internet are nearly endless, and we're convinced you can come up with at least a dozen new things to do on it. Along with that, anything you choose for yourself throughout your online stay must be enjoyable.

Livebeam is a social discovery and streaming platform for e-meeting strangers who make you happy. 

If you want to broaden your communication horizons, give Livebeam a try.

 

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription