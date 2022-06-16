Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally. Machine learning improves the accuracy of detecting and predicting cancer susceptibility. But how do algorithms work? Let's figure it out.
Examples of using ML solutions
Artificial neural networks and automatic data analysis have been used to detect and diagnose cancer since the mid-1980s. Today, many medical and IT companies are investing in the development of machine learning platforms. Here are some of the successful ones:
The Mia algorithm for breast screening of the English project Kheiron Medical Technologies has proven itself well as a second opinion. The first results of more than 40,000 mammograms showed that if Mia were used as a second radiographer, the cancer detection rate would be 8.4 people per 1,000 patients.
The Gleason score is a popular system for scoring prostate cancer, developed back in 1966. Physicians have historically evaluated tissue biopsies visually. And only in 2019, two enthusiasts developed a deep learning system for the Gleason scale. Diagnostic accuracy was 0.7 (on a scale of 0.5 "random" to 1 "100% correct"). This is an excellent result compared to the diagnosis made by 29 doctors, whose accuracy is 0.6.
So far, there are very few full-fledged success stories of implementing ML systems, but the first results give hope.
How ML cancer diagnosis works
Plenty of images (obtained using CT, MRI, mammography, or histopathology) are collected into datasets – datasets that have become used to educate ML algorithms.
The image is loaded into a system that prioritizes a list of studies, from the most likely pathology to the least. So the doctor will first look at the patient’s photos where the system predicted a neoplasm. Or the specialist looks at the image, where the AI highlights the area of pathology with a marker and makes his remarks in the description of the image made by the AI.
The process of creating an ML model by developers consists of many stages – data collection and labeling, image preprocessing (for example, organ segmentation and removal of unnecessary parts of images), neural network training, and results calibration for a specific application scenario.
One of the most difficult stages is segmentation for classification into a malignant or benign tumor. Different imaging and training processes are used to recognize and segment each type of cancer, which are different for diagnosing, for example, skin cancer and leukemia.
As a rule, ML services focus the doctor's attention on the most insignificant signs of pathology – this can help with an early cancer diagnosis, especially with large flows of routine studies, when a specialist can "blur" his eyes. The accuracy and sensitivity of artificial intelligence are constantly growing.
However, with the use of AI algorithms, the question of ethics arises. For example, if AI harms a patient due to a misdiagnosis, then whom to blame – the developer of the algorithm, the clinic, the doctor operating the algorithm, or the government agency that authorized the use of the algorithm?
So far, ML-diagnostics is an auxiliary tool for making clinical decisions and not a replacement for medical diagnostics, so the physician is responsible for possible errors.
Why are ML solutions not being implemented en masse?
The main problem is the lack of large datasets with complete data. There are also no reference datasets on which it would be possible to compare the accuracy of the algorithms of different vendors. As long as there are no such datasets, the solutions will be narrow (it’s great to detect an anomaly in the image, but a failure to generalize different analyzes and make a diagnosis).
Moreover, many countries don’t yet express an active desire to conduct pilot tests and implement AI solutions, explaining that medical ML products are still far from ideal and often require significant refinement, additional training, and calibration.
***
Do you trust AI algorithms in terms of health? Share in the comments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.