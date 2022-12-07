Even though the prime aim behind the development of social media platforms was to keep its users connected and enable them to share messages, drastic changes have been introduced on these platforms. As a result of these changes over time, the primary focus of social media began to shift and it became one of the most effective marketing tools in the digital era.
No other social media platform is as popular as Instagram, which currently ranks first. Almost all top celebrities have an account on Instagram, where they share photos, videos, and moments from their lives as stories for their fans. With over 2 billion monthly active users, Instagram is teeming with fans eager to keep up with their idols.
Instagram has finally shared its list of the highest-paid celebrities of 2022. The list is made according to the number of followers that they have on the platform. So it simply means that the higher the number of followers, the higher the amount they receive.
According to LifestyleUG's most recent list of the most followed Instagram accounts, football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed celebrity, with 506 million followers. He is also the first person to cross the 500 million mark on Instagram in terms of followers.
With 381 million followers, Argentinian football star Lionel Messi comes in at the second position, and the youngest sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie Jenner, who is followed by 373 million people, is in the third spot.
Celebrities have also been reported to earn money from popular social networking sites such as Twitter.
Cristiano Ronaldo is a professional football player who plays as a forward and is the captain of the Portugal national football team. He is often thought of as one of the best players in football history.
He was born on February 5, 1985, in Sao Pedro, on the island of Madeira. He was his parents' youngest son. He was born into a poor family and had to suffer many hardships as a child. His mother had even said that she wanted to have an abortion because she was poor and his father was an alcoholic.
But today, Ronaldo is one of the most successful athletes of all time and also one of the richest athletes in the world.
Cristiano Ronaldo made his international football debut for Portugal in 2003, when he was just 18 years old. Throughout his long football career, he was able to achieve many feats that earned him different honors and accolades.
Ronaldo holds the record of winning five Ballon d’Or awards and four European Golden Shoes, which is the most earned by any European player. He is also the holder of many on-field records, the latest being the only male player to score in five World Cup tournaments.
Cristiano Ronaldo - Social Media Followings
Being one of the most iconic and greatest sportspersons in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo has a huge fan following on all social media accounts. Among these platforms, the most popular one is Instagram.
Ronaldo is the first and only celebrity in the world on Instagram to have a follower count of more than 500 million as of now. This also makes him the celebrity who earns the most from Instagram for a single post.
Ronaldo is also active on other social media platforms, like Twitter, where he has 105 million followers. There too, he sets the record by being the most-followed sports personality and also the most-followed European on Twitter.
Cristiano Ronaldo - Revenue From Social Media
As the most followed celebrity on Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo earns a massive amount for every post that he uploads on the social media platform.
Ronaldo currently has approximately 506 million Instagram followers, and according to available reports, he earns more than $1.6 million for every single post he makes on the platform.
He also has a large number of Twitter followers. He is the most followed European and the most followed sports personality on Twitter, with a follower count of 105 million.
Just like Instagram, Ronaldo also receives payment from Twitter, and it is estimated that he gets paid around $868,909 for a single Twitter post.
While the earnings from his social media handles are add-ons to the revenue he generates from the field, Ronaldo also endorses many top brands for deals that are worth millions.
He is another person who has a lifetime deal with Nike, other than Michael Jordan and LeBron James. He is also the face of many world-class brands. Some of the brands that are endorsed by Ronaldo include;
Nike - Ronaldo is the third athlete in the world to have a lifetime deal with the sports accessories dealer Nike. According to the available reports, the contract between them is worth $1 billion.
Tag Heuer - Ronaldo is also the face of the ultimate luxury watch brand and one time he was spotted wearing a Tag Heuer during his Ballon D’Or Gala in Zurich.
Armani - The high-end apparel and accessories dealers have signed a contract with Ronaldo and the deal is reported to be worth $130 million.
Being one of the most iconic sportspeople ever, he was a part of many brand deals where he endorsed some very popular brands like Herbalife, Clear shampoo, Altice,
DAZN, Egyptian Steel, MTG, and so on. Forbes has claimed that it was impossible to keep track of his endorsements, as he was part of many such deals.
Along with these endorsement deals, Cristiano also launched his own clothing brand under the name CR7. He also has branded hotels under his brand through the Pestano Lifestyle Hotels Company.
Conclusion
Cristiano Ronaldo is known as one of the best football players of all time. He is a football icon and a source of inspiration for many.
Ronaldo fought through many hardships in his early life to reach the height that he is now at. Even though Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the highest-earning celebrities in the world, he is also a part of many charity works that aim at the upliftment of the needy, which makes him the respected and loved person that he is today.
