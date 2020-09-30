If you have suffered an injury due to someone else’s carelessness or negligence, you might be wondering if pursuing the case legally is worth your time and effort. Before moving forward, you would like to have an estimate of how much these cases can bring in compensation and damages. Before you let your imagination run wild, imagining the millions you will receive and how you will spend them, it may be worth your while to read about the result of these claims.
How much do people actually receive for their personal injury claims?
On average, you can be sure that about 30% of people that file this type of claim receive nothing. The rest did receive something either through a settlement or at a trial, with the average resting around $52,000. But don’t think that this means that everyone else received this amount, because that is definitely not the case. In reality, payouts tend to range between $3,000 and $75,000, and some may end up receiving quite a bit more.
Is there anything that makes a difference in how much money you will receive?
The way a jury will react in any given case is always unpredictable. However, there seem to be certain patterns and variables that indicate which cases will receive a larger amount than others. Here are some guidelines to help you decide whether you have a worthwhile case in your hands or not:
The Extent of Your Injuries
Serious and extensive injuries will certainly have a greater impact on how much you can expect to receive. Not only are these injuries hard to disregard, but they also come hand in hand with greater medical bills, much more income lost, and other damages. As a result, payouts tend to be greater.
The Limits of Your Insurance Policy
Limits indicated in insurance policies are there for a reason. You can be sure that insurance companies will not offer a settlement that will land over the policy limits, even if you hold that your case should be worth much more.
Having Legal Representation
It may be that a personal injury lawyer is simply a better negotiator and that is why when there is a lawyer involved payouts may be larger.
As you can see, having legal representation by your side can really work in your favor. Not only will your lawyer prepare a stronger case, but they will also help you either at the negotiation or at trial. As a general average, you could expect to walk away with up to three times as much compensation when compared to those who chose not to hire a lawyer. Not only that, in cases where you would have received no compensation at all, but an attorney can also turn things around and have you receiving a payout at the end.
If you have been involved in an accident that resulted in an injury to you, don’t wait for the other party or your insurance company to approach you with a deal. If you take the steps to file a lawsuit you will be most likely to receive a payout than if you don’t. By doing so, you are showing them that you are willing to move forward with the lawsuit. 1-800-Injured is an attorney and medical referral service that will connect you with a Miami-based personal injury lawyer
