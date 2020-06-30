The last couple of months have shown the world that online education is here to stay. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, most countries around the world were forced to adopt online learning to save the year’s curriculum.
Any of these countries and institutions realized the power of online education. They have now adopted online learning principles for the future, regardless of whether the pandemic persists.
Here are some reasons why online education is not only here to stay but also to dominate the world of education.
Online flexibility
Online learning allows for much more flexibility. If you speak to any teacher, they’ll tell you that one of the most frustrating aspects of the job is absenteeism. When students are absent and miss out on work, it is difficult to get them up to speed with the rest of the class.
Online education eliminates that frustration by enabling the student to stay in track, even if they are not physically in the classroom. Teachers can opt to use Learning Management Systems (LMS) to manage their online content and make sure that everyone stays on par.
Communication is also vastly improved, seeing that students don’t have to stick to classroom times to ask those burning questions. Online platforms where students can pay for their essays and get the writing done have become even more popular. This premier online writing service for thesis, dissertation and essays, offers students the perfect platform to interact with professional writers and get writing work done.
Diversity in programs
Never before in history has there been a time where there the number of courses that you can do online has been so diverse. In the past, if you wanted a professional qualification, you had to enroll at a university or another higher education institution.
Online education has blasted those doors right open and all you need today is a stable internet connection and a device capable of running the course software. What’s even better is that you can get an international qualification from a foreign institution without leaving your home.
As technology improves, so does the quality of online programs as well. The future of online education has never looked better.
Accessibility is unsurpassed
Not only do students benefit from online education, but teachers as well. Online education allows for accessibility from anywhere in the world. If you cannot make a lecture, you can stream a class or make videos or host virtual classrooms.
The possibilities are endless. There are other extra benefits as well, seeing that you don’t have to spend so much money on commuting anymore.
Less time is lost in traffic and you can schedule your classes for any part of the day. Many institutions hire teachers from other countries because geological boundaries no longer constrain them.
Custom learning is plausible
Online education makes it possible to tailor a curriculum to the needs of an individual student. It allows students to work at their own pace and depending on the institution and the course, the curriculum can even be adjusted to meet the students' specific needs.
It often happens that courses are packed with material that a student has already mastered. With online learning, students can quickly prove their mettle and move on to more advanced concepts through various assessments. This allows them to spend time on the things that they are there for and not on the things that they already know.
Speaking of the money
Online education has made it possible to make education available to more people, not just because of the remote learning that one can do, but also because of its affordability. Online education doesn’t cost nearly as much as traditional education because there are many expenses an institution doesn’t have to run.
The learning material is also much more affordable and, in many cases, the material is even free. Open educational resources have made this possible and with repositories growing, there is no longer a need for expensive textbooks and other learning material.
Conclusion
If there is one thing that the current pandemic has shown the world, it is that online education is here to stay. Some might even argue that it is going to become the norm in education. If one looks at how it is developing and how Virtual Reality is also taking strides, we might very well look at virtual schools soon.
