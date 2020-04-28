Whether you run your own business or you work in the human resources department of a large company, running background checks on job applicants is a good way to gauge whether or not they’re trustworthy and whether or not they’re hiding important information about themselves from you. But a lot of people who work in the hiring departments of businesses in a wide range of industries don’t always think of using people-search sites to gain access to this information.
What Can a People-Search Site Tell You?
By using the right people-search website, you can access a lot of data about a person for little to no cost. This means you can go beyond someone’s resume to find out more about them and where they’ve been and what they’ve done. Take Nuwber, as an example. It makes it super simple to find phone numbers and addresses, but you can also go deeper by finding out about past lawsuits, police records, property ownership details, and more. This information, which a candidate isn’t likely to share with you upfront, can be invaluable when you’re considering whether or not to hire someone to work for you.
An Easy, Fast, and Affordable Way to Perform a Background Check
The right people-search website won’t only give you access to someone’s contact information; it will also allow you to easily and quickly run a background check to find out if they have any skeletons in their closet. After all, someone might have committed a crime in the past, only to hide it from you now, unless you run a thorough background check to find out if they have a criminal record.
The benefits of background screening go beyond merely making sure that someone has the right qualifications for the job. You can also learn more about a person before you hire them so that you can continue to keep your workplace safe. And it can also help prevent problems in the future, such as negligent hiring claims against you if a person you hired ends up harming one of their co-workers.
Background Info Can Help You Determine If You Should Hire Someone
Hiring managers who already use the internet to search for more information about job candidates have stated that they decided not to hire people based on what they found. For example, after searching for someone online, you might find out that they lied about their job qualifications, or you might be able find their social media pages to discover that they’ve behaved in a manner that you don’t agree with. Perhaps you can even find things that they’ve written, only to learn that they lack strong communication skills.
On the other hand, using a search engine to screen candidates can also help you make the decision to hire them. You might, for example, find that everything matches what the candidate has told you. And, upon finding someone’s social media pages, you might see that they aren’t engaging in any types of activities that go against your company’s policies, which is a good thing.
Give It a Try!
If you aren’t yet using people-search websites to check the background history of new job applicants, what are you waiting for? You can use one website to find a lot of information about a person, and that can save you time and money, while helping you make the right hiring decision.
