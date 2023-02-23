Public keys are developed with the intention of making them available to the general public. You can post public keys on the internet, and anyone can have access to them. With the help of the public key, the plain text can be easily encrypted into cipher text. One can also use it to validate the authenticity of the sender. Simply put, you can consider a public key as something that is utilized to close the lock.for more detail about the Bitcoin Help Society by clicking here.

Blockchain technology leads the charts of incredible innovations of the current century. Mostly the blockchain relies on public key cryptography, which is also called asymmetric key cryptography. This cryptography utilized both keys (public & private) for encryption and decryption of the data. You can distribute the public key publicly, but you have to keep your private key private by not sharing it with anyone else. It is usually utilized securely for two servers or users.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription