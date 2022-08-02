Image credit: unsplash.com
When your business saves energy, you can also save money. Remember that energy costs can affect the bottom line of your business, so you need to save more energy to make a good profit. Some energy-saving initiatives, such as utilizing more energy-efficient appliances can involve an initial investment. But this investment can lead to significant energy savings in the future that may lower your energy costs. You need to check energy rating labels so that you can choose energy-efficient appliances.
It’s also crucial for you to determine your business energy costs and start identifying the areas in your business that are utilizing the most energy. In most cases, equipment that you use for cooling and heating can utilize the most energy. Your business can also benefit if you know how to save energy in the summer. You need to assess your current business energy consumption to decide on the measures you must implement to save energy. In this post, you will learn how SMEs can save energy in the summer.
Air Conditioning Your Business Premises When Needed
You need to think about the time you use most gas and electricity at your business premises and figure out if you have to heat these premises at these particular times. Most business owners tend to pay standard energy tariffs to air condition their business premises. Unfortunately, they sometimes cool their business premises when the rooms are empty or overnight when there is no one working. You can waste a lot of energy in such cases. Instead, you can save tons of money when you decide to just cool the business premises during the daytime or when employees are working.
But if you want to air condition your business premises overnight when there are night shift workers, you must consider getting a time-of-use energy tariff that provides cheaper energy rates at specific times. Alternatively, you can choose to turn your heating system down by one degree. There is a good chance that you may not even notice that this small temperature difference can make a huge difference in the temperature of your business premises. The good thing is that turning down your temperature can save on your energy bills.
Turning down your thermostat can be a simple way you can begin saving on your business energy bills. This simple action is easy to do, but it can potentially save you a lot on your bills.
Switch Off Appliances
In most cases, many business owners like to leave their appliances on standby instead of switching them off completely. This is done on purpose or accidentally, and it usually appears as a small matter.
But appliances that are left on standby tend to waste energy. This is especially true if you are not utilizing the appliances, so you can be wasting energy and money that you could have used in the operations of your business.
You need to switch off appliances when you finish using them so that you can lower your business electricity and gas costs. Therefore, before you leave your business premises, ensure that you turn off your lights, computers, and other unused appliances.
Check The Weather
Another good way you can save business energy is to check your business thermostats and adjust them properly according to the day’s weather conditions. If it’s hot outside and you don’t need to heat your business premises, turn the thermostats down so that you can start saving on your business energy.
Business and domestic energy consumption is usually low during the summer period. This is because it can be warmer and you don’t need heating to be on throughout the day. You just need to be conscious of the weather of the day and adjust your thermostats accordingly to ensure you are being cost-efficient.
That said, you can also decide to install smart meters to save on business energy. A smart meter can help you to control your business energy bills because you can see when and where your energy is being utilized. A smart meter allows you to see the amount of energy your business is using, meaning you can choose to reduce your energy consumption.
Turn Off Lights
You can also save your business energy by ensuring that your lights are switched off when you leave a room. This can seem to be an obvious way you can save energy, but sometimes most people don’t even realize that they are leaving lights on when they leave a room. As a result, you end up with high business energy bills.
The best thing you can do is to tell your employees to switch off lights when they decide to leave a room or when they leave your business premises at the end of the day. You should also consider using natural light during the day, especially if it’s sunny and bright. If the overhead office lights don’t make a significant difference, you can pull back the blinds so that you can take advantage of the sunlight. Alternatively, you can choose to install light sensors in some rooms, such as toilets and storerooms because these spaces are not regularly used by employees.
Educate Your Employees About Energy Saving
Every business owner needs to consider reducing their energy consumption in the short and long term. There are various good reasons why it makes sense to reduce your business energy usage. One of them is that it helps to lower the harmful effects that high energy usage has on the planet. Also, it’s cost-effective when you understand what and where you are spending most of your money.
Several studies have indicated that most employees now understand why it’s crucial to reduce their business energy consumption. But there is still a lot of work you need to do. This is the reason why you need to speak with your employees about business energy-saving strategies and tell them why it’s necessary. You can consider offering your staff rewards, incentives, or simply words of encouragement to motivate them to get involved in energy-saving initiatives.
