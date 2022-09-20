Social media has become a necessity for most people in the world and there are some people in the world who can’t survive without using it. For youngsters, social media has become an addiction and an important part of their lives. These youngsters spend a greater part of their day on social media platforms which is why the importance of social media cannot be neglected no matter how much we try to suppress it.

Social media used to be a way by which people used to stay in touch with their family and peers but now it has evolved so much that it has real-life impacts on our society. The impacts of social media are evident, especially in the lives of youngsters in different aspects of life such as behavior, education, career, innovation, and more. Let’s have a look at some of the ways in which social media has impacted our young generation in the US:

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription