Social media has become a necessity for most people in the world and there are some people in the world who can’t survive without using it. For youngsters, social media has become an addiction and an important part of their lives. These youngsters spend a greater part of their day on social media platforms which is why the importance of social media cannot be neglected no matter how much we try to suppress it.
Social media used to be a way by which people used to stay in touch with their family and peers but now it has evolved so much that it has real-life impacts on our society. The impacts of social media are evident, especially in the lives of youngsters in different aspects of life such as behavior, education, career, innovation, and more. Let’s have a look at some of the ways in which social media has impacted our young generation in the US:
Behavioral Impact
Social media has had a huge behavioral impact on youngsters. Social media has given a place to the young generation where they are free to share their feelings, thoughts, ideas, and their life moments without any restrictions. Freedom of speech was lacking in society and prior to the advent of social media, youngsters weren’t able to express their feelings but social media has made it very much easier.
Social media has made it possible for people to improve their social skills by giving people a platform where they can freely interact with other people from around the globe and make new peers. Teenagers and youngsters used to be very shy & lacked social skills because of a lack of social interaction but social media has improved the social skills of youngsters as we are seeing on platforms like Omegle where youngsters from all over the world join to meet new people from different parts of the world.
Job Opportunities
Social media is a great place for youngsters to land jobs for them. It is not a great place to promote your business, if you are running any buy it can also help you find jobs that suit your needs. We have platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram that produce a lot of job opportunities for the youngsters. Employers even post job advertisements on social media platforms and they are able to find talented and skilled employees through different social media platforms.
The job and financial aspects of social media platforms are very helpful for the youngsters as it gives them a way to earn money for themselves and be independent. Social media has created tons of job opportunities for the youngsters and is going to do even more in the future. These social media platforms provide youngsters with a way to earn money without even having to leave their houses.
Educational Impact
Social media has made it easier for students to stay connected with their teachers on the go. Social media has also made it easier for parents to monitor the progress of their children by staying connected with the institutions. A decade or two ago, it was very difficult for teachers and students to be connected on the go.
It created problems for teachers since they weren’t able to give instructions to the students as required and it also made problems for the students since they weren’t able to contact their teachers at any time they want to but these things have changed and now social media has made it possible to stay connected on the go thanks to text messaging, audio calls, and video conferencing.
Social media has also made sharing assignments, helpful material, group discussions, and combined study so much easier. There is so much knowledge available on social media with detailed descriptions, images, and videos that make learning so much easier.
Social Impact
Through social media, the social lives of youngsters, especially teenagers have significantly improved. Through social media, people can communicate with their friends and acquaintances in real-time which helps to enhance the relationships between them.
Social media has also helped many people and youngsters find friendships on different platforms like Facebook, Chatroulette, Instagram, Twitter, etc. Social media has also made it possible for people to stay in touch with friends that they don’t see regularly.
As youngsters have the tendency to socialize and make new friends, it has helped many youngsters make new friends on social media and stay in touch with friends from real life.
