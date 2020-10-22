The coronavirus has done more than affect people’s health and the economy around the world, it has also impacted the way that people are dating. In some ways, it has had a positive influence on people who are currently searching for their match, but in other ways, it has led to a lot more breakups as couples who are quarantined at home find themselves fighting a lot more often and recognizing each other’s flaws a lot more than they used to.
How has the coronavirus pandemic changed dating, and why do experts think the changes might be permanent?
A Greater Interest in Online Dating
Because of lockdowns and various rules regarding social distancing, along with restrictions on what types of businesses can be open, many people have turned to the internet to connect with others. And, when it comes to dating, many apps have seen an increase in signups and overall activity on their platforms. After all, you can date here https://meetville.com/catalog/ca/02/6811 safely, without needing to worry about wearing a mask and social distancing.
But, whether you are online dating in Winnipeg or New York, at some point, you will want to meet your match in person. This is where things can get tricky, and where coronavirus is still causing people to think twice about how they’ll meet, and where they’ll meet. While some areas only allow people to go to a restaurant for outdoor dining, others might still be on a stricter lockdown. So, in the meantime, people are using video chats to connect with one another and get to know each other better.
More People Are Turning to Dating Apps After Breakups
It isn’t just young singles that are turning to dating apps during the pandemic; individuals that are newly single because they went through a breakup are also using these apps to find new matches.
As mentioned above, many couples are finding it difficult to get along while living together in quarantine, and when they find themselves single again, one of the best ways to meet new people is by hopping on a dating app.
People Need to Ask Each Other COVID-Related Questions Before Meeting in Person
Yet another way that the coronavirus outbreak has changed dating: couples need to ask each other a host of questions before they can even meet for the first time. It used to be as simple as picking a date, time, and place to meet, but now they need to confirm whether or not they have the coronavirus. Some people might even want their partners to get tested for COVID-19 before going on an in-person date with them.
Other commonly asked questions include whether or not the other person wears a mask and practices social distancing, and what they have been doing over the course of the last two weeks. All of these questions are designed to help people gain a better understanding of whether or not their date would possibly put them at risk of contracting the virus.
People Are Searching for Connection
Overall, a lot of people have felt extremely isolated and lonely during this pandemic, which makes them want to get out there and date more than ever. At the same time, however, they know that they need to take extra precautions to ensure that they, and their partner, will remain safe and healthy. Whether or not these changes in dating remain is yet to be seen.
