If you are looking to build your own mobile app and you think that your idea has got what it takes for an app to become successful, you will have to either spend a lot of money on the app development and if you don’t have the capital, you will have to obtain funding. The way you obtain funding nowadays differs highly from the past and it is now much easier to obtain funding for your startup app project than it used to be.
Thanks to the internet, it has now become easier for mobile app developers and entrepreneurs to gather funding for their startup mobile apps. If you have got the app idea and gathered everything else but haven’t got the funding for your app, this article might be of help to you. Below we have discussed various ways by which you can acquire funding for your mobile app idea:
Angel Investors
The first way by which you can obtain funding for your mobile app idea is through Angel Investors. If you don’t know who angel investors are, they are rich individuals or groups of individuals who are looking to invest in promising startups. Angel investors typically invest less money than venture capitalists as you see on the popular TV show Shark Tank but they are an excellent way to obtain capital for your app idea. They don’t ask for equity in your company or anything, instead, they ask for repayment after several months or years, depending on the terms of the deal.
You can find angel investors through the internet, networking, or business plan competitions. The internet has made angel investors very popular. Before the internet was so popular, developers had a hard time acquiring funds for their startup ideas. Angel investors provide the necessary funding that you will need to start and maintain your app. You won’t have to provide any equity in your company, just repayment after a set amount of time.
Crowdfunding
Crowdfunding is also a viable option, especially in the age of the internet. You can finance your project by raising funds from a large number of people, either through the internet or in a business exhibition. Usually, crowdfunding is through the internet and the only thing that you will have to do is impress people to provide funding for your app idea.
Although crowdfunding is a bit difficult as you have to gather a huge audience usually through social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter and convince them into funding your mobile app, it is a perfect solution if your app idea is promising enough that it can impress a huge audience.
A huge benefit of crowdfunding is that you get to build a bond with people who fund your project and you can get early feedback from those people which will help you refine the app, resolve the bugs, and make it the best it can be. It is also a great way to create excitement, buzz, and suspense around your app before it goes live. Brands such asMcDVoiceandMyCfaVisitheavily relies on customer feedback to improve their work.
Pitch Investors
Investor pitching is also a great option to gather the required funds to start your project. If you want to pitch an investor into spending on your app idea, you will have to understand what different investors need, do your homework on different investors, make a wonderful presentation, tell a compelling story without leaving the details, tell why your app idea is unique and different from any other, be clear on how much investment you will need, the market potential of your app idea if it succeeds, and explain why you believe your app idea will be successful and how it will generate revenue.
Always remember that to gather funding from investors, you will have to impress them. And investors are always looking for new and innovative ideas that have the potential to generate a greater return on investment. If you are not sure about how to pitch to investors, you can find various resources on the internet that will help you to develop a compelling ‘pitch’ to impress the investors.
Bootstrapping
Sometimes bootstrapping is the best option available. Instead of trying to gather funds from elsewhere, why not use your personal savings? If you don’t have savings available, you can ask your friends or family members to finance your project given that they have got enough capital.
There are multiple advantages of bootstrapping your projects, with the biggest one being that you retain full control over your project and no one will be able to dictate. You are also not a debtor to any investor or lender. However, keep in mind that bootstrapping is not an ideal option since you might not have enough capital yourself or your family/friends might refuse to help you.
