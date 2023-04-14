Image source: unsplash
College Student Tips for Maximizing Midterm & Final Study Sessions
When professors hold review sessions for exams, students should take advantage of this opportunity. Here are some tips on what to do at a review session.
A review session is a time set aside by a professor or teaching assistant to answer questions about the material that will be on a midterm or final exam. These sessions are sometimes held during class, or at a special time outside of class.
If your professor offers a review session, you should go. Like a study guide and coursework help, a review session can help a student ace a midterm or final exam. However, students often don't utilize review sessions effectively. Here's what you can do at a review session to get the most out of this opportunity.
Review the Material Before the Exam Session
This is very important, and yet many students do not do this. Although there's no need to do all of your studying before the review, it's important to look over the notes and readings ahead of time.
Some students skip this step and instead attend the review session with the hopes that by attending, they'll be off to a good start on their studying. There are two problems with this approach. First, if you don't look over the notes and readings first, the information won't be fresh in your mind during the study session, and you might be confused by the information you hear there. Second, by looking over the material ahead of time, you'll know if there are concepts you do not understand.
Of course, some students use the review session as a replacement for studying. This is a quick path to a lousy grade.
Come with Questions about the Material
To take full advantage of the review session, be sure to come up with a list of questions that you need to be answered about the course material. You might not have an opportunity to ask all of your questions, so prioritize the questions in the order that you need them answered.
Many students don't come with questions and instead assume that others will ask helpful questions that will benefit everyone. Some students may have questions, but they are too shy to ask them or don't want to look stupid (or too smart). Unfortunately, if you don't ask questions, there's no guarantee that you'll get the information you need.
Ask the Right Questions
Many students come to the exam session with the hopes of receiving some information about what specifically will be on the test. They ask questions like, "Is Chapter 7 going to be on the test?" or "What do we have to know about Chapter 8?"
Although it would sure be nice to know what's going to be on the test, this isn't the point of a review session. Chances are that the professor or TA conducting the review will refuse to answer these questions. Instead, ask questions like, "I was confused by Chapter 8. Could you please explain what the author means when she talks about photogemony?"
In addition, the best essay writing service reddit uk suggests avoiding questions about the format of the exam, such as the number of questions that will be on it or the percentage of your grade that the exam is worth. Study sessions are short, so don't waste everyone's time with questions that can easily be answered by email or by looking at the study guide.
Keep in mind that review sessions are not the time to get notes you've missed. Questions such as, "I wasn't here on October 3. Can you go over what you talked about that day?" will not be answered.
Get the Maximum out of Review Sessions
Review sessions are what you make of them. Take just a little time to look over the materials and write down some questions, and you might find that the study session is a great opportunity to master difficult concepts. Take advantage of your professor's offer to help you on the exam by getting the most out of the study session.
Professors often offer review sessions to aid students in understanding material before a midterm or final exam.
To make the most of a review session, students should examine notes and readings ahead of time and come prepared with questions about the material.
Questions related to what will be on the exam should not be asked, rather focus on asking questions about topics one is confused about.
