As we get older and take on more and more adult responsibilities, we often allow important relationships to fall by the wayside. Although maintaining contact with close friends and family members may have been a priority in our younger years, many of us feel as if we no longer have the bandwidth. Fortunately, staying connected to loved ones is much easier than you may think – provided, of course, you’re willing to put forth a bit of effort.
Bond Over Shared Passions
Common interests are among the most effective tools for maintaining contact with friends and family members. So, if you and any loved ones have similar hobbies or passions, this can serve as the perfect excuse for staying in touch. For example, if you’re passionate about stamping out targeted violence, ending human trafficking or spreading human rights, you and any likeminded loved ones should pay a visit to The McCain Institute.
Connect Via Social Media
It isn’t hard to see why social media has become such a large part of people’s lives. In addition to enabling you to keep up with current events and connect with various brands and public figures, the web’s leading social platforms function as fantastic vehicles for staying in touch with friends and family members. By regularly looking at each other’s posts, photos and videos, you can maintain a solid understanding of what’s happening in the lives of various loved ones. Furthermore, the convenient messaging features many platforms offer ensure that users are able to send private communiques to one another with ease.
Commit to Regular Communication
If there are people with whom you want to avoid losing touch, it is imperative that you commit yourself to regular communication. Regardless of how close you are to someone, going years between check-ins is practically guaranteed to place a strain on that relationship. So, even if you aren’t able to see a loved one as often as you’d like, make sure to check in with them via phone call, email or text message at least once a month. This will help keep the lines of communication open and let this person know that they’re never far from your thoughts.
Connect Via Text
Not everyone is active on social media or able to make phone calls on a regular basis. And if you or any of your loved ones fit this description, staying in touch via text message may be the ideal solution. Texting is a simple, convenient way to maintain communication with loved ones that doesn’t require a tremendous time commitment on either party’s part. Additionally, by starting a group chat, you can effectively stay in touch with multiple loved ones at once.
Commit to Regular Meetups
In-person meet-ups can be a tall order for many adults, especially people with demanding jobs and/or family responsibilities. Whereas people tend to have a lot of time to hang with friends during their formative years, a simple get-together is liable to seem like a herculean feat as an adult. However, even if your current schedule doesn’t allow for frequent meetups, you should try to see close friends and family members at least several times a year. (Of course, depending on your geographic location, an annual meetup may have to suffice.)
Engage in Digital Pastimes Together
While there’s no true substitute for in-person interactions, there are a wide range of digital pastimes in which you and your loved ones can engage. For example, if you’re a fan of video games, why not enjoy some fun-filled online gaming sessions with like-minded friends and/or family members? If video games aren’t your cup of tea, consider organizing a board game night through a video chat app. Alternatively, if you simply wish to sit down and converse with your loved ones, a video chat-based group call can be a great way to touch base with multiple people and look at familiar faces.
As much as we cherish certain friends and family members, losing touch with them becomes all-too-easy as we enter adulthood. After all, when you’re no longer seeing someone on a frequent basis, the lines of communication are liable to close. Furthermore, the more time that passes between communiques, the less likely those lines are to reopen. However, while staying connected to your favorite people may require a bit of effort, it’s far from impossible – especially if you’re working with the tips provided above.
