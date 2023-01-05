The shift from childhood to adulthood is most convincing when we stop asking our parents for money. The sense of accomplishment you get when you can handle your expenses on your own is the ultimate.
But how to keep up and be financially independent is what matters. Keep reading, as we are going to explore steps that will ensure financial freedom.
What is financial independence?
When you don’t have to rely on others to support you for your living expenses and you support yourself with your paychecks.
How to maintain financial freedom?
The first step is to make some money. Now it's up to you to decide how you'll apply your skills and knowledge to get a job or start your own business.
The guidance from Step 2 is what will help you be financially free.
Step 2: Organize your finances
How you budget your money is more important than how much you make. Ensure it is heading where you need it. Your budget should include all of your expenses as well as an overall plan for how you will manage the rest so you can begin saving.
Step 3: Start saving
Treat your money wisely. A portion of your income should go into savings. For starters, open a savings account. You can get it done digitally from wherever you are.
The Kotak811 digital zero balance savings account allows you to save money without paying any account maintenance fees. You earn interest on every rupee you save. There is more: you get a free virtual debit card to take care of your digital payments. The 811 account offers you a FD-backed credit card without asking for your credit score.
So go for it and get yourself a savings account.
Step 4: Ask for advice, not money
Now that you are no longer dependent on your parents for cash, it doesn’t mean you can’t take their financial advice. Believe us, they have been there and know it. Use their advice on investments, credit, and future plans.
When it comes to parents, you are always in good hands.
Step 5: Take credit seriously
Applying and getting a credit card is easy these days; what matters is how you deal with credit facilities. Take your credit score seriously, and it will pay off in the future. A good credit score defines your creditworthiness; it also ensures that you get future loans or credit easily at a decent interest rate.
If you own a credit card, be cautious about paying your bill on time. Choose full payment over minimum payment; the latter will be added to your next bill along with interest.
Step 6: Start investing
An investment is your best friend. Starting new, you should look at something like a recurring deposit, where you have to deposit a specific amount every month for a predetermined tenure. Interest earned is better than a regular savings account; it is also one of the safest investment tools. Your next big step should be to choose the right medical insurance policy. Learn more about how to choose the right investment opportunities to ensure your financial independence.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.